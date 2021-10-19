NEWTOWN — The No. 2 rated team in Class AA will be making the trip to Miner Mountain this Friday night as former Mingo Central head coach Joey Fields will be bringing his Herbert Hoover Huskies to play the Mingo Central Miners.
There is a lot at stake for coach Fields and the Huskies as they are trying to stay perfect on the season as they enter play with a 7-0 record. The Huskies have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoff field at seasons end and eventually the state championship game at Wheeling Island.
Herbert Hoover is also in search of their first ever win against Class AA power Mingo Central, as the Miners have defeated the Huskies all nine times they have played since MCHS opened in 2011.
For coach Fields himself, the game also serves as a Homecoming as the Mingo County native returns to the place where he got his coaching start both as an assistant in 2011 and as head coach in 2017 when he led the Miners to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the Class AA semifinals.
The 2009 graduate of Matewan High School says that while he is looking forward to being back in Mingo County and coaching his new team in front of a lot of familiar faces, that it will be business as usual for him and the Huskies.
“I’m excited to come back home, see a lot of old friends, and possibly coach on that field for maybe the last time, but of course this is more about our team and their team this year,” coach Fields said. “I’m taking a group of guys down there that’s never beat Mingo Central so we’re very motivated to have an opportunity to do that...it’s always hard to win on Miner Mountain but we are taking a good ballclub down there to play a team that I know is going to play very very hard.”
The Huskies have rolled through their first seven opponents on their 2021 schedule as they outscored the opposition by an astounding 357 to 36 on the season. They are scoring 51 points per game offensively and allowing just over 5 points per game on the season.
While Fields teams are well known to put up big numbers offensively, he says this year’s Hoover defense is the best he’s coached during his 12 year career.
“These guys have really bought into getting better Monday through Thursday, putting that work in in practice,” Field said. “We haven’t gotten a lot of snaps offensively as we’ve wanted to but we’ve been playing some really good defense. This is probably the best defense that I’ve been around in the past 10-12 years.”
First year Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore sung the praises of the highly rated Huskies and said that they will be the Miners toughest test to date in 2021.
“The most points scored on them by any team all year long is 14. Their offense gets a lot of limelight and that’s deservedly so, but I feel like their defense is overlooked,” Moore said. “That defense they have, you watch the film and they are flying around and play very physical. They have a really nice program and are having a great season, we are looking forward to that challenge Friday night.”
The Miners enter the matchup with a 3-4 record on the season but are winners of their past two games, a 65-0 win against Tolsia and a 45-12 win a week ago at Shady Spring.
Three of their four losses have came to ranked teams as they suffered defeats to Class AA No. 1 Poca and No. 3 Point Pleasant as well as a loss to Class AAA No. 10 Greenbrier East.
“We’ve played some good teams so far, so for us coming into this game its just another really good team on our schedule,” Moore said. “We have to accept that challenge and look at it as an opportunity. We have to keep the momentum going from the last two wins and just hope that the effort and execution shows up on the scoreboard on Friday night.”
Aside from Fields, the game will also serve as a homecoming for a few Herbert Hoover players who grew up in the Tug Valley area but now reside in Kanawha County.
Brothers Devin and Dane Hatfield grew up in Mingo County, with Devin playing for Mingo Central in 2018 and 2019. Dane is the Huskies starting QB as a freshman while Devin starts at wide receiver and defensive back and is a leader on both sides of the ball.
Another set of brothers with ties to the Tug Valley area are Brenden, Brayden, and Rylen Rash who all transferred to Herbert Hoover from Belfry High School prior to the 2021 season.
Twins Brenden and Brayden are both seniors and start on the defensive side of the ball and see some time offensively for coach Fields.
The game between the Miners and the Huskies will be the first Mingo Central game played after the sudden passing of longtime Mingo Central and Matewan equipment manager Rick Jackson who died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday.
Fields said that coming back home to coach against a program that he helped build in Mingo Central was always going to stir up some emotions for him, but that the sudden passing of Jackson will make the trip the Buck Harless Stadium even more emotional.
“There’s just no better guy than Rick Jackson,” Fields said. “Just so selfless and did everything he did because he cared about his community, he cared about that school, and he cared about these kids. He cared about where he was from more than anyone I’ve ever been around. What he did for Mingo Central football and that school in general goes unseen, but will not be forgotten.”
Coach Moore said that the team is planning to honor Jackson during the game on Friday night. Kickoff for the contest is set for 7 p.m. on Miner Mountain.