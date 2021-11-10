BLUEFIELD — The Mingo Central Miners saw their season come to an end on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium as Bluefield ran away with the game early on and never looked back on their way to a 55-6 win.
The Miners were playing for nothing but bragging-rights against the Beavers as they were already mathematically eliminated from postseason competition. The loss on Friday night sees them end the season with a final record of 3-7.
Bluefield and longtime head coach Fred Simon had a lot to play for on the other hand as a win for the Beavers put them in the final 16 in Class AA and the playoff field.
The Beavers finished the year with a 5-3 record and drew the No. 14 seed, pairing them up No. 3 Point Pleasant. Bluefield will travel to play the Big Blacks on Saturday afternoon in a 1:30 p.m. start.
In the season ending loss on Friday night, the Miners struggled to slow down the powerhouse Beavers early on as they jumped ahead to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter of play and a 34-0 lead at halftime.
Bluefield pushed their lead to 48-0 before the Miners finally put some points on the scoreboard when Norman Kennedy ran the ball into the end zone from 3 yards away midway through the 4th quarter.
Kennedy was the lone bright spot for head coach Chase Moore’s club on Friday night as he ran 26 times on the day for 117 total yards. For the season Kennedy finished among the leaders in Class AA as he ran for 1,450 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the year.
Freshman QB Caden Porter finished 7-16 passing for 62 yards with Kennedy also leading the way in the receiving game catching three passes for 32 yards.
Preston Smith caught one pass for 13 yards, Hunter Blankenship hauled in a pass for eight yards, Hunter Nicholas snagged one for seven yards, and Ryan Conley caught one pass for only two yards.
The loss for Mingo Central sees them finish below .500 and miss the Class AA playoffs for the second season in a row.
Prior to the past two seasons, the Miners had made the postseason every year since 2012.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (3-7): 0 0 0 6 — 6
BHS (5-3): 21 13 14 7 — 55
First Quarter
B: Green 80-yard punt return (Jackson Wills PAT), 10:16
B: Johnson 5-yard pass from Brown (Wills PAT), 5:45
B: Flack 12-yard pass from Brown (Wills PAT), :46
Second Quarter
B: Green 54-yard pass from Brown (Wills PAT)
B: Floyd 52-yard pass from Brown (PAT missed), 3:42
Third Quarter
B: Hairston 10 rush (Wills PAT), 9:22
B: Floyd 12 rush (Wills PAT), 0:55
Fourth Quarter
MC: Kennedy 3 rush (Conversion fails), 8:16
B: Patton 9 rush (Wills PAT), 2:19