NEW RICHMOND — The Chase Moore era at Mingo Central started with a bang this past Friday night as the Miners went on the road to Wyoming East in their season opening game and rolled past the Warriors by a final score of 43-12.
The Miners blew what was a 12-12 game at the half wide open in the second half of play as they outscored East 31-0 in the final 16 minutes thanks to a bruising ground game that produced 406 rushing yards to go with seven TDs and saw three ball carriers top the 100 yard mark.
“We try to be at least 50/50 or 60/40 when it comes to our passing and rushing but sometimes things just don’t go your way and you have to make adjustments,” Moore said. “We weren’t able to get in the groove passing wise and then at halftime we came together as coaches and decided we were going to have to rely on our offensive line and on Norman (Kennedy) to get us out of there with a victory.”
Kennedy, who has made the transition to running back after starting the past two seasons at wide receiver for the Miners, had a career game as he scored five total touchdowns in the win and gained 142 yards on 18 carries.
Kennedy scored four of his five touchdowns in the decisive second half.
Sophomore quarterback Chris Ross was seeing his first start under center for the blue-and-white and he showed the ability to make big plays with his legs as he ran the ball 10 times for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Ross made something out of nothing for the Miners second touchdown of the game in the second quarter as he tucked the ball down on a called pass play and scrambled 64 yards to the end zone to out MCHS ahead 12-6.
Ross also had a 34 yard run that set up Mingo’s opening score of the game in the first quarter, a six yard run from Kennedy.
The third Miner to top the 100 yard mark was junior back Kaeden Bolding who got most of his yards in the yards in the fourth quarter. Bolding ran the ball seven times for 104 yards and a score.
The Miners never could get the pass game going on the grass playing surface as Ross went 4-13 passing for 57 yards and an interception.
On the defensive side of the ball the Miners were led by Michael “Deucey” Prater who recorded four sacks and 10 total tackles in the win and J.R. Perry who also was credited with 10 tackles.
After allowing 12 points in the first half of play, the MCHS defense tightened up in the decisive second half as they held Wyoming East to only one first down and 18 total yards in the final two quarters of play.
“Defensively we felt we had a really good game plan. We wanted to put Wyoming East in a position to make them one dimensional. We thought if we could get them passing then we would be in a good situation,” Moore said. “Very pleased with the way our guys played on that side of the ball especially in that second half.”
The Miners will remain on the road for their second game of the season this Friday night as they are set to make the trip to Mason County to play perennial football power Point Pleasant.
The Black Knights enter the game with a 1-1 record on the season having lost to Greenbrier East 32-22 and beating Gallia Academy out of Ohio 26-22.
Point Pleasant leads the series with Mingo Central 2-1 as they defeated the Miners twice in 2018, with the second defeat coming in the first round of the Class AA playoffs
The Miners win over the Knights in 2017 came in thrilling fashion as Kennedy Award winning QB Jeremy Dillon hit Dawson Isom in the end zone on a “Hail Mary” pass with no time remaining to give MCHS the 36-34 win.
Kickoff for the fourth edition of Mingo Central vs Point Pleasant is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Ohio Valley Bank Field.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (1-0): 6 6 18 13 — 43
WEHS (1-1): 6 6 0 0 — 12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WE: 30 yard run Johnson (kick failed) 4:05
MC: 6 yard run Kennedy (Krise kick no good) 1:32
Second Quarter
MC: 64 yard run Ross (run failed) 3:10
WE: 10 yard pass Danielson to Cook (run failed) 2:00
Third Quarter
MC: 10 yard run Kennedy (run failed) 9:14
MC: 10 yard run Kennedy (run failed) 8:26
MC: 3 yard run Kennedy (run failed) 1:08
Fourth Quarter
MC: 4 yard run Kennedy (run failed) 10:56
MC: 5 yard run Bolding (Krise kick good) 3:56