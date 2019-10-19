MADISON — The No. 15 ranked Mingo Central Miners rolled into Madison on Friday night and cruised past the struggling Skyhawks by a final score of 52-7.
The Miners (5-2) wasted no time jumping all over the home team as they scored three times in the first quarter, all on touchdown runs, to take the early 21-0 lead.
Mingo Central quarterback Daylin " Day Day" Goad found the endzone two times in the opening quarter while sophomore running back Garrett Runyon also scored from 10-yards out on the ground.
The Skykawks (1-6) could not stop the high powered Mingo Central offense in the second stanza either as the Miners scored two more times on the ground, one each from Goad and Runyon, and added a third score on a 26-yard touchdown reception by star receiver Drew Hatfield to take a commanding 40-0 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, Hatfield picked up where he left off in the first half as he caught an 8-yard strike from Goad and found the endzone with 9;47 left in the third. Goad's two-point try was no good and coach Josh Sammon's squad took their largest lead at 46-0.
The Skyhawk faithful in attendance finally had something to cheer about on the following Scott drive as they worked their way down the field and were threatening to score.
They finally found paydirt when No. 27 Kyle Matthews powered across from 1-yard out to get the Hawks on the board. Ian Gillispie's PAT was good and the Miner lead was trimmed to 46-7 with 3:13 left in the third.
Mingo Central wasted little time getting those points back however as Hatfield caught his third scoring strike of the game nearly two minutes later, this time from 43-yards out. Goad's run was again no good as the Miners took the 52-7 lead with 1:21 to go in the third.
With the running clock in affect for the final stanza and both teams subbing heavily, neither squad put points on the scoreboard again as Central held on for the 45-point win.
Hatfield once again had a good day at the office as the senior caught 11 passes on the day for 151 yards and three more scores, bringing his season totals to an eye-popping 80 receptions for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in only seven games.
His numbers in 2019, which are all tops in the state of West Virginia, bring his career totals an astounding 4.487 yards on 297 catches and 60 receiving touchdowns.
If Hatfield continues piling up the numbers in the final weeks of the season, he will have a good chance at setting a few career and single season receiving records by seasons end. Check the Wednesday, Oct. 30 edition of the WDN for a feature story on the favorite for the 2019 Moss Award.
Goad finished 15-24 passing for the Miners for 204 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Goad also added six carries for 89-yards and three more scores on the ground.
Runyon, who only had four carries for 37-yards on the season coming in, was forced into action in the backfield due to a multitude of injuries at the running back position ran for 113-yards and two scores on nine carries.
The Miners out gained Scott 484 to 152 in total yardage while also winning the turnover battle 4-0, forcing the Skyhawks to cough up three fumbles and throw one interception.
Kyle Matthews led coach Shane Griffith's club with 38-yards on 10 carries and had the lone score while Cooper Martin totaled 35-yards on five carries, Dane Messer added 17-yards on six carries, and Klay Matthews also ran for 17-yards on six carries.
Skyhawk quarterback Michael Clay struggled on the night as he finished 1-7 passing for only nine yards and the one interception. Jeff McCoy caught the lone 9-yard completion.
The loss for Scott drops them to 1-6 on the season and 0-6 all-time against Mingo Central. The Miners, who improved to 5-2 with the win, have outscored the Skyhawks in the six meetings by an average of 54 to 8.
The Hawks will be back in action this Friday night at undefeated Poca in a 7:30 p.m. kick while the Miners host Herbert Hoover in their regular season home finale. Kickoff for that affair is 7 p.m. at "The Buck."
Score by Quarters
MCHS (5-2): 21 19 12 0 - 52
SHS (1-6): 0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary:
First Quarter:
MCHS: 45-yard run Goad (Goad PAT Good) 10:45
MCHS: 22-yard run Goad (Goad PAT Good) 7:54
MCHS: 10-yard run Runyon (Goad PAT Good) 3:28
Second Quarter
MCHS: 7-yard run Goad (Goad PAT No Good) 10:35
MCHS: 26-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad PAT Good) 10:17
MCHS: 12-yard run Runyon (Goad PAT No Good) 0:50
Third Quarter
MCHS: 8-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Run No Good) 9:47
SHS: 1-yard run Matthews (Gillispie PAT Good) 3:13
MCHS: 43-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad PAT No Good) 1:21
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring