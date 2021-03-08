NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners welcomed Point Pleasant to Miner Mountain for their home opener on Saturday afternoon and used a big second half to pull away from the Black Knights and pick up the 55-42 win.
The two squads came out to start the game and went back-and-forth on the scoring column with three lead changes in the first quarter of play alone.
The Miners (1-1) saw junior transfer Preston Smith, who came over from Chapmanville in the offseason, net eight points in the first eight minutes of action as they held a slim 13-12 lead going into the second stanza.
After back-to-back buckets from senior Ethan Evans put Mingo up 19-12, the Black Knights Kyelar Morrow drilled three straight shots from three-point range and single handedly put PPHS back in front at 21-19.
After a timeout was called by coach Stan Elkins to calm his troops, junior Justin May responded with a corner three followed by another bucket by Evans as MCHS regained the lead at 24-21. The Big Blacks got a bucket in the closing seconds to trim the Miner lead to one at 24-23 going into halftime.
After Point Pleasant tied the game up at 26 apiece in the second half, the Miners proceeded to go on a 10-0 run to take a 36-26 lead late in the third quarter.
After a bucket by Morrow cut the lead to 36-28, a deuce from freshman Ethan Thomason and a three in the final seconds from Smith gave Mingo Central their largest lead of the game at 41-28 going into the fourth.
The Miners continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter as May connected on a trio of three-pointers and they held a 55-35 lead with three minutes remaining in the game.
Coach Elkins emptied his bench for the final minutes of the game and Point shipped away at the lead but Mingo Central held on for the 13 point win.
Three players scored double-figures for the Miners led by May's 16 points including five three-pointers. Evans and Smith followed him with 13 points apiece while Jarius Jackson finished with six, Thomason netted five, and Kyle Campbell's two points rounded out the scoring for MCHS.
The Miners improved to 1-1 on the young season with the win, as they had suffered a defeat in the season opener the night prior at perennial power Bluefield.
The Beavers defeated Mingo Central 56-40 despite only leading 21-16 at the half and 38-30 going into the fourth.
Jackson and May each led the way for coach Elkin's club as they scored 12 points apiece. Smith followed them with seven, Evans tossed in five, Zion Martin finished with two, and Campbell added one to round out the scoring.
MCHS was scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday night at in-county rival Tug Valley in the first of two matchups in the 2021 season, but scores and stats were not available for that contest by press time.
The Miners will hit the road again on Friday as they will travel to play Wyoming East before returning home on Friday to play host to Liberty Raleigh.