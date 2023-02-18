NEWTOWN — Mingo Central picked up a season sweep over Class A River View this past Tuesday night as they pulled out a 66-64 win in double overtime.
Senior forward Jake Cline had a big game in what could possibly have been his last game inside the MCHS gymnasium as he finished with a team high 23 points, six rebounds, and three steals.
Sophomore guard Matt Hatfield was right behind him with 15 points while also snagging seven rebounds and dishing out six assists with two steals.
Hatfield and Cline came up big in the two-overtime period as they combined to score 10 of the teams 14 points in the extra frames.
The Miners got off to a hot start to begin the game as they raced out to an 11-0 lead and held a 14-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
River View came to life in the second quarter however as they outscored Mingo Central 24-13 and rallied to take a 29-27 lead into halftime.
Coach Stan Elkins' Miners came out of the locker rooms and produced a strong third quarter as they outscored the Raiders 16-10 to take a 43-39 lead into the fourth.
River View just wouldn't go away however as they rallied to tie the game up in the final quarter by outscoring Mingo 13-9 to tie the game up at 52 apiece and sent it to overtime.
In the first of the two extra frames both teams totaled six points, four of which came off the shooting hand of Hatfield for the Miners, and then Mingo put the game away outscoring River View 8-6 in the second OT.
Malaki Sheppard and Cline each scored a bucket to get the scoring started in the second overtime and then Hatfield along with Ethan Thomason both sank clutch free-throws to put the game away.
Thomason joined Cline and Hatfield in double-figures as he finished with 12 points while Sheppard was next with six points and nine rebounds. Chris Ross and Caden Porter rounded out the offense with five points each.
River View's Josh Proffitt led all scorers with 29 points in the loss, including 13 in the big second quarter. Tyler Cooper joined him in double-figures with 13 points.
The win for Mingo Central was their second straight as they improved their record to 9-12 on the season.
RVHS: 5 24 10 13 6 6 - 64
MCHS: 14 13 16 9 6 8 - 66
RV: J. Proffitt 29, T. Cooper 13, E. Justice 9, Z. Beckner 6, G. Lester 3, C. Graham 2, M. Picklesimer 2
MC: J. Cline 23, M. Hatfield 15, E. Thomason 12, M. Sheppard 6, C. Ross 5, C. Porter 5
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.