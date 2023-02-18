Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central picked up a season sweep over Class A River View this past Tuesday night as they pulled out a 66-64 win in double overtime. 

Senior forward Jake Cline had a big game in what could possibly have been his last game inside the MCHS gymnasium as he finished with a team high 23 points, six rebounds, and three steals. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

