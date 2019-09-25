RED JACKET — The Mingo Central Miners pulled away from Cardinal Conference foe Sissonville in the second half on Friday night and cruised for the 33-14 win at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
After a slow first quarter that saw neither team put points on the board the Miners finally struck pay dirt midway through the second quarter when quarterback Daylin “Day Day” Goad powered into the endzone from three yards out on fourth and goal.
Following Goad’s successful point after try Mingo Central took the 7-0 lead with 6:15 remaining in the half. Senior running back Tanner Cisco set up the score after a nice one-handed grab on fourth and 9 that went for 31 yards and set up first and goal.
After the Miners (3-1) forced a punt on their next drive, they took over at their own 16-yard line with just over three minutes to play.
They needed little time to find the endzone as Goad found speedy receiver Drew Hatfield in the flat and he made two defenders miss and raced 44-yards for the score. Goad’s PAT was wide right, and the Miners took the 13-0 lead with 1:55 left in the half.
Sissonville (3-1) took over with 1:49 to go at their own 34-yard line and head coach Marc Wilson decided to go to the air with quarterback Parker Shamblin. Shamblin worked the Indians down the field after a couple of first down strikes to Nicholas Haning and Patrick Murphy.
With time winding out in the half, Shamblin was able to find Murphy open streaking down the sideline and the senior receiver took the ball in stride into the endzone to give them momentum heading into the halftime locker room.
Wyatt Ervin’s PAT was good, and Sissonville cut the Mingo Central lead to six at 13-7 with 26 seconds left in the half.
After Sissonville forced a three-and-out on the first Mingo Central drive in the second half, the Indians were looking to drive down the field and tie the game but Miner defensive back Isa Scales picked off a pass near midfield and returned it to the Sissonville 31-yard line.
Mingo Central turned the turnover into points a few plays later as Goad barreled into the endzone from 12-yards out. The two-point try was unsuccessful, but the Miners extended their lead to 19-7.
After a sack by Ryan DeBoard on third and long forced a Sissonville punt, the Miners wasted no time finding the endzone again as Goad found Drew Hatfield again for a beautiful 50-yard touchdown strike with 4:10 to go in the third. The two-point try was no good but Mingo Central pushed their lead to 25-7.
Hatfield found the endzone for the third time just after the start of the fourth quarter as he caught a 20-yard strike from Goad in the back of the endzone with 11:10 to go. The two-point try was good and the Miners took the commanding 33-7 lead.
The Indians would add a late score when Shamblin found junior Dylan Griffith on a swing pass and he took it 22-yards for the touchdown. Ervin split the uprights with the PAT and the led was brought to the final score of 33-14.
Goad finished 12-24 passing for MC and threw for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
All three of Goad’s touchdowns went to Hatfield as he once again had a monster game and hauled in eight passes for 212 yards and three TDs.
Hatfield left the game early in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder injury and did not return, but he did remain on the sideline.
Goad also added 20 carries for 108 yards and two scores on the ground to total 420 yards of total offense and five TDs while Cisco totaled 109 total yards, 81 on the ground and 28 through the air.
Shamblin finished 16-28 passing for the Indians for 258 yards, two TDs, and one pick.
Murphy was the leading receiver with four catches for 91 yards and a score while Haning had six catches for 88 yards nd Griffith hailed in five passes for 66 yards and a score.
The Miners defense finished with five sacks on the day and were led by DeBoard with three while freshman defensive end Kean Mayanrd led the team with six tackles including three behind the line of scrimmage.
The loss drops the Indians to 3-1 on the season and they return home next week to play Herbert Hoover in a 7:30 p.m. start at Joe Sawyer Field.
Mingo Central improves to 3-1 with the win and 7-1 all-time against Sissonville.
The Miners back in action this week at home in a colossal Cardinal Conference matchup against the 4-0 Poca Dots.
Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
Score by quarters
SHS (3-1): 0 7 0 7 — 14
MCHS (3-1): 0 13 12 8 — 33
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
MCHS: 3-yard run Goad (Goad PAT Good) 6:15
MCHS: 44-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad Pat no good) 1:55
SHS: 29-yard pass Shamblin to Murphy (Ervin PAT Good) :26
Third quarter
MCHS: 12-yard run Goad (Two-point no good) 7:11
MCHS: 50-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Two-point no good) 4:10
Fourth quarter
MCHS: 20-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Pass to Scales) 11:10
SHS: 22-yard pass Shamblin to Griffith (Ervin PAT Good) 6:08