Three Mingo Central defenders drag down a Herbert Hoover ball carrier during the Huskies 55-3 win on Friday, Oct. 21 at Joe Eddie Cowley Field.

 Photo Courtesy of Samantha Waine

FALLING ROCK — The Mingo Central Miners saw their playoff hopes disappear Friday night at Herbert Hoover as the Huskies rolled to a 55-3 win in what was the final game in the long history of Joe Eddie Cowley Field.

The field sits adjacent to where the former Herbert Hoover High School once stood. The school was destroyed and the field covered by floodwaters from the Elk River in June 2016. Herbert Hoover will open its new stadium in Elkview at the new school next fall.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

