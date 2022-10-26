FALLING ROCK — The Mingo Central Miners saw their playoff hopes disappear Friday night at Herbert Hoover as the Huskies rolled to a 55-3 win in what was the final game in the long history of Joe Eddie Cowley Field.
The field sits adjacent to where the former Herbert Hoover High School once stood. The school was destroyed and the field covered by floodwaters from the Elk River in June 2016. Herbert Hoover will open its new stadium in Elkview at the new school next fall.
Coming into the game, head coach Chase Moore’s Miners were riding a two-game winning streak, and they still had a shot at finishing in the top 16 and making the Class AA playoffs at season’s end.
The Huskies, who are led by former Miner head coach Joey Fields, jumped all over the visiting Miners from the start as they raced ahead to a 42-0 lead at halftime.
The Miners avoided the shutout early in the fourth quarter as coach Moore called on his kicker, sophomore Kendan Trent, to drill a 31-yard field goal. The ball split the uprights with ease as Trent improved to 2-2 on the season on three-point tries.
Hoover was led by Dane Hatfield, the younger brother of former Miner standouts Drew and Devin Hatfield, as he went 8-12 passing for 146-yards and three touchdowns and added 34 more yards and another score on the ground.
The Huskies improved to 5-2 with the win while the Miners saw their season record dip to 3-5. The Miners will return home to play their final home game of the season this week when they welcome Chapmanville (5-3) to Buck Harless Stadium.
Mingo leads the all-time series 7-1 over the Tigers as Chapmanville won their first game in the series a year ago by a score of 35-20.
