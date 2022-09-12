Mingo Central picked up a pair of impressive wins on the soccer pitch this past week as they narrowly topped Logan 1-0 and then cruised against Class AAA Riverside 4-1.
In the win over the Wildcats head coach Richard Powers had a cold shooting night as they finished just 1-16 shooting, but the lone goal by senior Peyton Sansom was enough for the Miners to pick up the win.
Coach Powers praised the effort of his teams defensive midfielders as they kept pushing the ball upfield all game long. Goalie Zack Krise recorded the clean seven with seven saves.
In the win over Riverside on Saturday the Miners got into more of a rhythm on offense as they picked up the 4-1 win over Riverside to avenge an earlier season loss.
Sansom found the back of the net for two more goals while fellow senior Kelan Wallace tallied the other to goals for Central. Sansom was also credited with the assist on both of Wallace's goals.
The Miners were forced to play down a man in this contest and goalie Zack Krise was injured eight minutes into the second half. Backup goalie came in and kept Riverside at bay and tallied two saves. Krise had four saves before having to exit.
The Miners improved their record to 3-2-1 after the pair of wins and will be back in action against Tug Valley at home on Thursday and again on Saturday at home against PikeView.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners only played one match this past week and fell to Class AAA Spring Valley 6-1. No stats were available from that contest as of press time.
The Lady Miners are scheduled to play Lincoln County on Tuesday of this week and will also host PikeView at Miner Mountain on Saturday.
