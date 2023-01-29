NEWTOWN — Mingo Central earned a win over a region opponent on Tuesday night as they defended their home floor and defeated Westside 55-52.
Mingo Central jumped ahead to an 8-6 lead after the first quarter of play and then had a big 22-point second quarter as they extended their lead to 30-23 going into the halftime.
Coming out of the break, the two teams were evenly matched in the third quarter as the Miners kept their seven-point lead going into the fourth on top 42-35.
The Renegades attempted to make a rally late but coach Stan Elkins' Miner went 5-6 from the foul-line in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Junior Ethan Thomason led Mingo Central with 15 points while Matt Hatfield filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Senior Jake Cline was next with nine points and nine boards and Caden Porter tossed in eight clutch points, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Malaki Sheppard had four points, nine rebounds, and three steals while Chris Ross had four points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Dale Bledsoe led the way for Westside with a game high 26 points.
Score by Quarters
WHS: 6 17 12 17 - 52
MCHS: 8 22 12 13 - 55
Scoring
W: D. Bledsoe 26, K. Kenneda 9, P. Lambert 8, H. Lester 5, B. Blankenship 2, C. Lester 2
MC: E. Thomason 15, M. Hatfield 13, J. Cline 9, C. Porter 8, M. Sheppard 4, C. Ross 4, K. Trent 2
TOLSIA 53 MINGO CENTRAL 50 (Saturday, Jan. 28)
Class A No. 9 Tolsia traveled to Miner Mountain on Saturday night and picked off a win against Class AA Mingo Central by a final score of 53-50.
The Rebels rode the hot hand of sophomore guard Parker Watts as the sharpshooter scored a game high 27 points in the win, including 16 in the decisive second half, despite battling foul trouble.
"We've got to feed the hot hand," Rebel coach Brian Stacy said. "He (Watts) was in foul trouble. He plays so hard for us and plays so aggressive. We're going to feed him the ball when he's hot like that. He hit three 3's in a row there in the third and then that big floater late. Then we had to put him on the bench to buy some time when he got four fouls, and our two freshmen came in and gave us big minutes tonight. I'm extremely proud of those guys."
Mingo Central led by as much as eight in the first half at 28-20 and had a 28-22 lead going into the halftime locker rooms. Coming out of the break is when Watts caught fire as he hit four three-pointers in the third quarter to get the Rebels back in the game.
Mingo Central looked like they were going to squeak out a win after Malaki Sheppard scored four straight points to give them a 50-49 lead with 50 seconds to play.
But Watts was fouled on Tolsia's next trip down the floor and he calmly sank both bonus foul-shots to put the Rebels back on top for good at 51-50 with 36 seconds to play.
Mingo Central had a halfcourt heave to tie the game at the buzzer but it was off the mark as Tolsia escaped with the win.
Jake Cline and Chris Ross led Mingo Central with 12 points each while Sheppard joined them in double-figures with 11 and Ethan Thomason was next with seven points.
Ben Clayton and Bryson Muncy each scored seven points for the Rebels as they improved to 10-5 on the season with the win while Mingo Central fell to 6-9.
The Miners are set to return home to host Man on Tuesday, Jan 31 before ending the week against Class AA No. 1 Williamstown on Friday and rival Belfry on Saturday in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Score by Quarters
THS: 9 13 17 14 - 53
MCHS: 13 15 10 12 - 50
Scoring
T: P. Watts 27, B. Clayton 7, B. Muncy 7, B. Mollette 5, E. Ball 3, D. Dingess 2, C. Austin 2
MC: J. Cline 12, C. Ross 12, M. Sheppard 11, E. Thomason 7, K. Trent 6, C. Porter 2, M. Hatfield 0