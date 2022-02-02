NEWTOWN — No. 9 ranked Mingo Central snapped a four game losing streak on Tuesday night as they overcame an early deficit and defeated in-county rival Tug Valley by a final score of 68-59 high atop Miner Mountain.
The win for the Miners (5-6) is only their 4th ever victory against Tug Valley as the series between the two schools is now 18-4 all-time in favor of the Panthers.
"I told these guys from the get go that we had to come out and play with heart and match their intensity," Mingo coach Stan Elkins said. "Tug was very well prepared and early on it looked like we might get blown away in our own building. But our guys have been tenacious all year, even though we have played a tough schedule and our last seven or eight games have been on the road. We've had to keep our composure and learn some things about ourselves during that stretch. So tonight when we got down we didn't lose our composure and we were able to battle back into the game pretty quickly. Then it was a dogfight from that point on."
The No. 6 ranked Panthers (7-4) came out firing on all cylinders to start off the game as they quickly raced ahead to a double-digit lead at 14-3 after a three from Ashton Davis with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
The Tug Valley lead would balloon to as much as 14 points as they took a 19-5 lead after a runner by Ethan Colegrove with a min to play in the first quarter before the Miners ended the stanza with a 4-0 spurt to trim the lead to 19-9 going into the second frame.
The Miners carried that momentum over into the second quarter as started it on a 12-2 run and they tied the contest back up at 21 apiece after a free-throw from Preston Smith with 3:10 left in the half.
"I've got to give a lot of credit to our student body tonight," coach Elkins said. "When we got down early on there they stayed in the game and it kept us up and helped us fight back into the game."
With the game now tied at 23 apiece Mingo Central got back-to-back threes from Ethan Thomason and freshman guard Matt Hatfield as they took their largest lead of the night at 29-23 late in the first half.
The Panthers got a late bucket from Joey Gollihue however as they cut the Miner lead back to four at 29-25 heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Smith quickly connected on a pair of buckets to quickly push the Miner lead to eight at 33-25. But Tug Valley then mounted an 8-2 spurt and cut the Mingo lead back to two at 35-33 after a bucket in the paint from Colegrove.
The Miners ended the third quarter on another run of their own however as Justin May and Jarius Jackson each connected on trey balls and they outscored Tug Valley 12-2 the rest of the way to take their largest lead of the game at 47-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Mingo Central built their lead to as much as 14 as they led 51-37 early in the fourth after a put back from May but Tug Valley had one more run left in them as they went on a 10-2 run to cut the Miner lead back down to six at 53-47 following a steal and jumper from Gollihue with 4:26 to play.
A couple minutes later with the Panthers till trying to hang around Jackson put the final nail in their coffin as he drove down the middle of the lane and threw down a thunderous two-hand slam to bring the Miner faithful to their feet and push the Mingo lead back to 10 at 59-49 with less than two minutes to play.
"They (Mingo) basically outplayed us for three quarters," Tug Valley head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said after the game. "They were the better basketball team. They were better coached tonight. Our kids fought and battled and I'm proud of that. Mingo Central is a good Class AA basketball team. Our young guys have to learn from this. We are just trying to be playing our best basketball come late February or March."
The Miners were led in scoring on the night by Preston Smith as he poured in 20 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor. Jackson was right behind him as he dropped 19 points on 5-8 shooting.
May narrowly missed double-figures for the Miners as he finished with nine points while Thomason and Hatfield each added eight.
Colegrove dominated the game for Tug Valley as the senior post player recorded a double-double finishing with a game high 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Gollihue also joined him in double-figures with 13 points on 6-13 shooting while Davis chipped in 10 points and Kaden Hale tossed in seven.
Tug Valley battled foul-trouble throughout the night as the Miners shot 19-26 from the foul-line while the Panthers hit 7-11 attempts from the charity-stripe.
The win for Mingo Central snaps their four game skid and improves them to 5-6 on the season while the loss for Tug Valley sees their record fall to 7-4.
Both squads are scheduled to be back in action this weekend at the annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout held at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Tug Valley plays Hurley, Virginia on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and then will tussle with Class 4A No. 6 South Charleston in the nightcap on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Mingo Central is scheduled to play 15th Region foe Johnson Central in the nightcap on Friday at 9:00 p.m. and will play Scott on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.
at Score by Quarters
TVHS (7-4): 19 6 10 24 - 59
MCHS (5-6): 9 20 18 21 - 68
Scoring
TV: Colegrove 26, Gollihue 13, Davis 10, Hale 7, Preece 3.
MC: Smith 20, Jackson 19, May 9, Hatfield 8, Thomason 8, Cline 4.