NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners lost their fourth straight game of the season on Friday night at “Buck” Harless Stadium as visiting Greenbrier East came away with the 55-12 win.
The four game losing streak is tied for the longest in school history, matching the four game skid during Mingo Central’s inaugural season in 2011. The Miners finished with a 5-5 record that season.
The Class AAA Spartans (4-1) scored 10 points in each of the first two quarters as they built a 20-0 halftime lead and then exploded for 21 points in the third quarter alone to take the 41-0 lead into the fourth.
The Miners (1-4) finally got some points on the board early in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Caden Porter, who was making his first career start, found Kenneth “Chubby” Runyon on a 19 yard strike to bring the GE lead to 41-6.
After two Spartan rushing touchdowns extended the lead to 55-6, the Miners scored one last touchdown when senior Garrett Runyon broke loose for a 91 yard touchdown run with a minute to play.
The Miners were playing without leading rusher and scorer coming into the game in senior Norman Kennedy who had to sit out due to a non-COVID related illness.
Runyon led MCHS in rushing as he gained the 91 yards on his lone attempt while Kaedon Bolding gained 61 yards on 14 carries.
Porter finished 5-14 passing for 72 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in his first start under center. Runyon was his top target as he caught three balls for 50 yards on the night.
The loss for the Miners sees their season record dip to 1-4 while Greenbrier East improves to 4-1.
Mingo Central will remain home for the third straight week this Friday night as they welcome 0-4 Tolsia to “Buck” Harless Stadium for the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Score by Quarters
GEHS (4-1): 10 10 21 14 — 55
MCHS (1-4): 0 0 0 12 — 12
Scoring Summary
First quarter
GE: Monquelle Davis 56 yard run (Noah Dotson kick)
GE: Dotson 31 yard FG
Second quarter
GE: Craig Barnhouse 54 yard pass from Davis (Dotson kick)
GE: Dotson 22 FG
Third quarter
GE: Davis 30 yard pass from Gavin Bennett (Dotson kick)
GE: Bennett 7 yard run (Dotson kick)
GE: Davis 30 yard pass from Bennett (Dotson kick)
Fourth quarter
MC: Kenneth “Chubby” Runyon 19 yard pass from Caden Porter (pass failed)
GE: Bennett 42 yard run (Dotson kick)
GE: Donavin Penn 3 yard run (Dotson kick)
MC: Garrett Runyon 91 yard run (pass failed)