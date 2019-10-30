CHAPMANVILLE — Winning five straight games after an 0-3 start has made the last two games relevant for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
The Tigers are knocking on the Class AA playoff door, and need at least one, and possibly two wins in order to break into the top 16 and make it to the post-season for the first time in four years.
It won’t be easy for Chapmanville, 5-3 overall and 5-3 in the Cardinal Conference, which hosts No. 16 Mingo Central (6-2, 6-1) on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
After taking on the Miners, the Tigers host county rival Man (7-1) on Nov. 8 in the regular season finale. The Billies were ranked No. 5 in the state last week but suffered their first setback of the campaign last week with a 7-0 upset loss at Point Pleasant.
First things first.
Chapmanville will have its hands full with Mingo Central, which rolled over Herbert Hoover, 47-6, last week.
The Miners have outscored their opponents 317-151 this season with a high powered offense led by quarterback Daylin Goad and wide receiver Drew Hatfield.
Goad had a big game last week against Hoover, completing 13 of 20 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushing 10 times for 142 yards and four TDs on runs of 3, 3, 41 and 4 yards.
Goad hooked up with Hatfield on a 39-yard TD pass. Hatfield snared 11 passes for 144 yards for the game.
Tanner Cisco added 118 yards on the ground on 12 carries and also had a catch fo 12 yards.
Mingo Central out-gained the Huskies 426-224 in yards of total offense, including a 269-175 yard edge on the ground.
Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said his team will have a tough task against Mingo Central, a team the Tigers have never defeated in football. The Miners, a 44-0 win over CRHS last season, is 6-0 all-time against the Tigers in a series which dates back to 2013.
“Mingo has a real good team,” Dial said. “Coach Josh Sammons has continued the success and the tradition that was started by Yogi Kinder and then Joey Fields. They’ve been really good for the last seven or eight years. We have our work cut out for us.”
Dial said the Miners have many weapons.
“They are very explosive with Drew Hatfield, Devin Hatfield and Daylin Goad,” he said. “He’s probably the best run/pass threat quarterback that we will face all year. He’s very similar with Nick Vance at Winfield. That makes it very difficult to game plan for them. We have to be very disciplined on defense. Goad can hurt you with his feet and his arm.”
Dial said Mingo Central has a very good defense as well.
“I’m impressed with their defense. They held Poca to 21 points and that told me that their defense is pretty good,” he said. “We’re very impressed with their whole team with the offense, defense and even their kicking game which is good. It’s going to be a tough one on Friday night but we are looking forward to accepting the challenge.”
Chapmanville is led by senior quarterback Chase Berry. He had a big night for the Tigers in last week’s 48-26 win at Logan, completing 16 of 18 passes for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 30 times for 204 yards and a TD, giving him 398 yards of all-purpose yardage on the night.
On the season, Berry is 96 of 143 passing for 1,072 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also Chapmanville’s leading rusher with 130 carries for 784 yards and seven scores.
Senior fullback Josh Bumgarner has 91 rushes for 473 yards and six TDs on the season.
Waylon Hensley is the Tigers’ top target with 37 catches for 556 yards and four scores. Freshman Brody Dalton has 36 grabs for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Mullins and Jaxson Turner each have more than 100 receiving yards.
On defense, Josh Atwood has 61 total tackles and Caleb Whitt has 56. Atwood also has a pair of fumble recoveries.
Bumgarner has 58 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Turner has 42 stops and Evan Plumley has 39 tackles, two sacks and a caused fumble.
Nate Walsh has 40 tackles and three sacks. Colby Collins has 43 stops, a sack and a caused fumble. David Peluso has 34 total tackles and a sack, while Elijah Stollings has 34 tackles and a sack. Alex Freeman has 27 tackles and Hensley 20 stops and three picks.
Kicker Xavier Trump is 11 of 14 in extra point kicks.
Berry is averaging nearly 33 yards per boot.
Dial said it’s nice to have the last two games be relevant.
“This season goes to show you the character of our young men,” he said. “After starting 0-3 we could have started to play selfishly but our guys decided to go out there and play every snap as hard as they can. They have improved tremendously from the start of the year. I’m very proud of them and this makes the last two games important. It’s great to play in November and see these games have meaning.”
On the downside, Dial said the Tigers were banged up last week at Logan.
“We were very happy to go up to Logan last week and get the win but it came at a price,” he said. “We have several guys who are injured or banged up. We are uncertain about the status of four starters. We may have a couple of them but two of them might be out on Friday night. So it’s next man up. But in our case, the next man up might be freshmen and they will be thrown into the fire quickly against a really good Mingo team.”
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Football Friday Night
What: Mingo Central (6-2, 6-1) at Chapmanville (5-3, 5-3)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Chapmanville, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Chapmanville beat Logan 48-26, Mingo Central beat Herbert Hoover, 47-6
Last year’s meeting: Mingo Central won 44-7 at home
First meeting: 2013 (Mingo Central won 20-14)
All-time series: Mingo Central leads 6-0
----
Chapmanville vs. Mingo Central
Football Series (Mingo Central leads 6-0):
2018: Mingo Central 44, Chapmanville 7
2017: Mingo Central 60, Chapmanville 22
2016: Mingo Central 47, Chapmanville 8
2015: Mingo Central 69, Chapmanville 21
2014: Mingo Central 53, Chapmanville 6
2013: Mingo Central 20, Chapmanville 14\