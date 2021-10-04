NEWTOWN —The Mingo Central soccer program picked up a quality win on Thursday of this past week as they defeated Class AAA Riverside by a final score of 3-2.
The Miners got the scoring started early on as junior Peyton Sansom found the back of the net off a header on as assist from Blake Stacy.
Freshman Kendan Trent made it 2-0 MCHS as he found the back of the net midway through the first half and Sansom scored his second goal off an assist from Kelan Wallace to give the Miners a 3-0 halftime lead.
The visiting Warriors came out firing shots at the goal in the second half and trimmed the Mingo Central lead to 3-2, but the Miner defense and goalie Justin May stood strong and held on for the one goal win.
May finished the match with 17 saves, including one on a penalty kick.
The Miners are currently in the midst of a three game win streak as they also defeated Midland trail 6-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and then closed out the week with a 5-4 road win at Bluefield* on Saturday.
In the win over Midland Trail Sansom recorded the haul as he scored four goals to lead the way for the blue-and-white. Wallace scored the other goal on a penalty kick and Trent scored the final goal for MCHS.
Christian Joplin and Wallace each recorded an assists while May recorded his second shutout with four saves.
Mingo Central head coach Richard Powers praised his team after the big week and he sung particularly high praises for Wallace and Sansom who he said have had a connection since their middle school days at Williamson.
“Kelan (Wallace) is our heart and soul,” coach Powers said. “He is all about ball movement, even if he is not touching the ball he has a say in what is happening. He is our field general. His favorite target is Peyton (Sansom) and he is constantly putting it right there to put him in a position to score...I also can’t say enough about our goalie Justin May. If he doesn’t garner an all-state nod this season then people aren’t watching the games.”
With the trio of wins the Miners improve their season record to 6-3. They began the year 3-0 before losing three straight matches.
Coach Powers said that he feels like his team is more than ready to make a run at the section championship after their season was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 map.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, we’ve had to fight through some things as a team,” coach Powers said. “But I like where we are right now. Our goal is to at least win the sectional this year. We felt like we got cheated out of a postseason run last season because of COVID. We were the number one seed and we plan on defending that this season.”
The Miners will be road warriors this week as they are scheduled to travel and play at Charleston Catholic on Tuesday and will play Lincoln County in Hamlin on Thursday, Sept. 7.
*Note: Stats from the Miners 5-4 win over Bluefield were not available by press time. They will appear in the next edition of the Williamson Daily News.