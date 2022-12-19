Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central lost a pair of games to Logan County foes this past week as they lost 66-55 at home to Chapmanville on Dec. 13 and fell 70-54 at the Logan Wildcats on Dec. 16.

CHAPMANVILLE 66 MINGO CENTRAL 55

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

