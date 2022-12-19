Mingo Central lost a pair of games to Logan County foes this past week as they lost 66-55 at home to Chapmanville on Dec. 13 and fell 70-54 at the Logan Wildcats on Dec. 16.
CHAPMANVILLE 66 MINGO CENTRAL 55
No. 6 ranked Chapmanville picked up their first sectional win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they traveled to Miner Mountain and topped Mingo Central by a final score of 66-55.
The win for the Tigers improved them to 2-0 on the young season but more importantly gave them a road win versus a sectional opponent which will be important when it comes time to vote for sectional seeding in late February.
“It’s always important to get every win at this point,” Chapmanville head coach Brad Napier said. “The way everything is now you are playing for seeding all year, whether it be sectionals or state tournament. Anytime you can win it’s a good one.”
The Tigers were led by senior point guard Sal Dean in the win as the southpaw scored a game high 26 points while 6’7” big man Zion Blevins followed him with 19 points.
Blevins had the hot hand early on as he helped the Tigers jump out to a 24-11 first quarter lead with a nine-point stanza to start it off.
Dean then took over in the second frame as he poured in 11 points in the frame, including a trio of three-pointers, as Chapmanville pulled away to a commanding 39-21 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break the Tigers added to their lead as Brody Dalton connected on a long ball and then got a layup in the closing seconds of the third period to five Chapmanville their largest lead of the night at 60-38 going into the fourth.
Head coach Stan Elkins’ Miners never quit playing hard and they opened up the final quarter with their best run of the night as they went on an 11-0 run to start the frame and cut the lead to 60-49 after a bucket by Jake Cline.
The Miners could never get the lead any closer however as the Tigers kept the lead at 11 for the rest of the game and came away with the win.
“We just kind of lost our intensity late. But give Mingo the credit, they kept battling,” Tiger coach Brad Napier said. “We jumped out on them, was shooting the ball really well in the first half and creating the turnovers but they wouldn’t go away. They went on a good run on us, give credit to them.”
Brody Dalton also joined Dean and Blevins in double-figures for Chapmanville as he had 11 points while Isaiah Smith was next with seven and Devon Workman finished with three.
Senior Jake Cline paced Mingo Central with a season high 22 points while Ethan Thomason joined him in double-digits with 13. Matt Hatfield was next with six points while Chris Ross added five for the Miners.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 24 15 21 6 — 66
MCHS: 11 10 17 17 — 55
Scoring
CR: S. Dean 26, Z. Blevins 19, B. Dalton 11, I. Smith 7, D. Workman 3
MC: J. Cline 22, E. Thomason 13, M. Hatfield 6, C. Ross 5, K. Trent 3, M. Sheppard 2, C. Porter 2, B. Dotson 2
LOGAN 70 MINGO CENTRAL 54 (Friday, Dec. 16)
Mingo Central suffered their second loss of the week to a team from Logan County on Friday night as they traveled to Willie Akers Arena and fell to the No. 3 ranked Wildcats 70-54.
The final score was not indicative of the closeness of the game as the Miners actually had a 16-15 lead after the first quarter of play, thanks in part to a six point stanza from Chris Ross.
Logan took the slim lead going into the half as they outscored Mingo 15-8 and led 30-24 at the intermission.
Coming out of the break the Miners continued their slow it down style of play as they held Logan to only 11 points, but MCHS only scored seven of their own and trailed by ten at 41-31 going into the fourth.
Coach Lou Green’s Wildcats turned up the tempo in the final eight minutes of action and had by far their largest quarter of the night by scoring 29 points. Mingo Central hung tight and scored 23 of their own, 13 by Matt Hatfield, but it was not enough as Logan held on for the double-digit win.
Hatfield led the Miners on the night with 18 points and he was joined in double-figures by senior Jake Cline with 14 and Ross who finished with 13.
After the pair of losses Mingo Central’s record fell to 2-2 on the season. They are set to play their third straight game against a Logan County team on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when they travel to Man to play the Hillbillies. The Miners next game will come after Christmas on Dec. 27 at Westside.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 16 8 7 23 — 54
LHS: 15 15 11 29 — 70
Scoring
MC: M. Hatfield 18, J. Cline 14, C. Ross 13, E. Thomason 5, C. Porter 2, M. Sheppard 1, K. Trent 1
L: S. Browning 26, J. Clancy 14, G. Williamson 12, I. Miller 6, G. Workman 5, J. Glick 3, D. Browning 2