GLENHAYES — The Mingo Central Miners snapped a four game losing skid on Friday night as thy traveled to Wayne County an topped winless Tolsia by a final score of 55-20 at Wilts Salmons Athletic Field.
Mingo Central jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead thanks to three first half passing touchdowns from QB Chris Ross and four scores from sophomore running back Dylan Vance.
Mingo Central extended their lead to 55-0 early in the second half as senior back Jake Cline rumbled into the end zone for a pair of scores.
"We still got some penalties we've got to work on, those kind of overlapped from last week so we've got to clean those up," Mingo Central coach Chase Moore said after he win. "But we made some good plays out there. The guys did a pretty good job of coming in focused, locked in, and ready to go."
The Miners were able to run that ball at will on the night as Vance had three rushing scores and Cline added the two scores on the ground in the second half. Vance's scores came on long runs of 53, 70, and 65 yards while Cline's TDs were on runs of 60 and eight yards.
Vance finished with 220 yards rushing on just five carries and Cline totaled 87 yards on six totes.
"Hats off to the guys up front tonight," Moore said of his teams success in the run game. "We have worked week in and week out with the O-line and I think they did a good job tonight of communicating and talking up front. Tolsia had some good pressure in the middle but the line opened up the holes and Dylan (Vance) made the right reads."
Ross had arguably his best game under center for the Miners as he finished 6-11 passing for 130 yards and found three different receivers for touchdowns in the game.
Ross hit Vance for a 56 yard TD pass for the first score of the game then found JR Perry on a 26 yard strike for the second score of the night. He then hit tight end Alex Muncy for a 12 yard score right before the end of the first half.
"Chris (Ross) made some good reads, he really threw the ball well tonight," Moore said. "Proud of everyone on the offensive and defensive side this week."
Tolsia scored all 20 of their points in the second half against as they continued to fight and claw to the final whistle. They scored their first TD of the night when QB Luke Williamson hit David Dingess in the end zone on a six yard strike. Miguel Camara's PAT made the score 55-7 with 4:42 in the third.
The Rebels were able to punch across two more scores before the time ran off in the running fourth quarter clock as Williamson accounted for both touchdowns on runs of 20 and four yards to bring the score to its final mark of 55-20.
Th Miners had a strong showing on defense as they were led by seniors JR Perry and Jackson Pack.
Perry was flying all over the field for the Miners on that side of the ball as he was in the double-digits in total tackles and also turned in two sacks including one for a safety, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt.
"JR has always been that guy who we always try to put where the action is going to be," Moore said. "He had a good night tonight and was all over the field making plays for us. That was good to see."
Pack was a ball hawk in the secondary as he picked off two Tolsia passes in the game and returned one of them for a pick-six but it was called back due to a penalty on Mingo.
Alex Muncy also recovered a fumble for the Miners that was forced by Chaz Waine while Tolsia's Zach Ratliff picked off a play on defense for the Rebels and Levi Parsley had a QB sack.
The Rebels fell to 0-6 on the year with the win and they will head back om the road this week when they play at Buffalo Putnam on Friday night.
Mingo Central improved to 2-4 with the victory and will be return home this week for a Homecoming contest with Shady Spring. The Miners defeated Shady 45-12 year ago.
"You always want to get that W on Homecoming," Moore said of the clash with the Tigers. "I think Shady is pretty similar to what they were last year where they were pretty big up front...We'll come in on Monday and watch some film and start getting ready for that one."
Score by Quarters
MCHS (2-4): 13 29 13 0 - 55
THS (0-6): 0 0 7 13 - 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MC: Chris Ross 56 yard pass to Dylan Vance (Kendan Trent PAT) 7:55
MC: Ross 26 yard pass to JR Perry (Trent PAT no good) 5:22
Second Quarter
MC: 53 yard run Dylan Vance (Trent PAT) 10:59
MC: Perry sack in end zone for safety, 9:29
MC: 70 yard run Vance (Trent PAT no good) 9:06
MC: 65 yard run Vance (Trent PAT) 2:42
MC: Ross 12 yard pass to Alex Muncy (Trent PAT) 0:35
Third Quarter
MC: 8 yard run Jake Cline (Trent PAT) 11:41
MC: 60 yard run Cline (Trent PAT no good) 9:20
T: Luke Williamson 6 yard pass to David Dingess (Miguel Camara PAT) 4:42
Fourth Quarter
T: 20 yard run Williamson (Camara PAT) 11:30
T: 4 yard run Williamson, 0:00