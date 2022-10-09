Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GLENHAYES — The Mingo Central Miners snapped a four game losing skid on Friday night as thy traveled to Wayne County an topped winless Tolsia by a final score of 55-20 at Wilts Salmons Athletic Field. 

Mingo Central jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead thanks to three first half passing touchdowns from QB Chris Ross and four scores from sophomore running back Dylan Vance. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

