NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central soccer squad is playing arguably their best ball of the season as they topped Chapmanville 7-1 on Thursday and shutout Bluefield 4-0 on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive win. 

The four straight wins for the senior laden Miner squad have improved their season record to 8-3-1 with four games left remaining on the regular season slate. 

