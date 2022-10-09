NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central soccer squad is playing arguably their best ball of the season as they topped Chapmanville 7-1 on Thursday and shutout Bluefield 4-0 on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive win.
The four straight wins for the senior laden Miner squad have improved their season record to 8-3-1 with four games left remaining on the regular season slate.
"We've never wavered from our goal this year to win the sectional title," Miner coach Richard Powers said. "We've stumbled a couple of times but we stood back up and kept working, growing, and learning. This squad is special, more special than I realized. They are playing at a high level."
In the lopsided win over Chapmanville on Oct. 6 Mingo Central attacked the Tiger defense at will all night long as they had 20 shots on goal, led by senior Peyton Sansom as he turned in a hat trick.
Fellow senior Kelan Wallace was right behind him with two goals while Kendan Trent and Jacob Blankenship each scored a goal to round out the Mingo attack.
The Miners turned in a bevy of assists as senior Brayden Thacker led with two and Wallace, Trent, Sansom, and Blake Stacy each recorded one.
Goalie Zack Krise had four saves while seniors Jayden Powers and Donovan Johnson led with five steals each on the defensive side.
In the shutout win over Bluefield two days later Sansom once again led the Mingo attack with two goals while Wallace and Trent added the other scores, with Wallace's coming on a penalty kick. Trent was also credited with an assist.
The Miner defensive unit only allowed four Beaver shots on goal the entire game and Krise saved all five at the goalkeeper position.
Johnson led the defensive side with seven steals, Wallace and fellow senior Michael Kuhn had four each, and Stacy, Trent, and Blankenship each had three.
The Miners have a busy final week of the regular season beginning with a tough rad date on Monday at powerhouse Huntington St. Joe. Mingo will remain on the road on Tuesday in a rematch at Chapmanville before returning home for Senior Night on Thursday in a girl/boy doubleheader against Lincoln County.
The Miners will close out the regular season with a road contest at in-county rival Tug Valley on Saturday morning.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.