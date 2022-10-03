Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Mingo Central boys soccer squad picked up a pair of big wins to close out this past week as they topped Class AAA Lincoln County 3-2 and cruised past Bluefield 5-1. 

In the win over the Panthers in Hamlin on Thursday, Mingo Central got two goals from senior standout Kelan Wallace while sophomore Kendan Trent provided the other goal in the slim Miner win. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

