The Mingo Central boys soccer squad picked up a pair of big wins to close out this past week as they topped Class AAA Lincoln County 3-2 and cruised past Bluefield 5-1.
In the win over the Panthers in Hamlin on Thursday, Mingo Central got two goals from senior standout Kelan Wallace while sophomore Kendan Trent provided the other goal in the slim Miner win.
Peyton Sansom gave an assist to Wallace on one of his goals while Trent was credited with an assist on the other as the Miners passed the ball through the Lincoln County defense.
The Mingo Central defense allowed eight shots on goal as seniors Donovan Johnson, Diego Lopez and Michael Kuhn led the defense with seven, six and four steals respectively while Christian Joplin added two. Sansom and Blake Stacy also added a pair of steals from the front line.
Sophomore goalkeeper Caleb Simpkins played then opening 15 minutes and then gave way to senior Zack Krise, who made his return to the lineup after suffering an injury three weeks ago in a win against Riverside.
In his 65 minutes of action Krise recorded the shutout with six of the teams eight saves in the game.
The Miners were back in action at home on Saturday against Bluefield, and they blew open a 1-1 game a halftime with four goals in the second half to beat the Beavers 5-1.
Wallace and Trent each scored two goals for head coach Richard Powers squad while Sansom added the other goal to the Miner attack. Sansom was also credited with two assists while Trent recorded an assist as well.
The Miner defense allowed eight shots on goal as Krise recorded all eight saves.
The two wins for Mingo Central improves their season record to 6-3-1. This week they are set to play at Tug Valley on Monday, return home to host Chapmanville on Thursday, and close out the week with a rematch at Bluefield on Saturday.
MINGO CENTRAL 2, LOGAN 0 (GIRLS)
The Mingo Central Lady Miners also earned another win this past week as they shutout Logan by a final score of 2-0 at James. H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Bella Hall added another goal to her mighty season total while senior Megan Adkins also found the back of the net in the win to pace the Miner attack. Senior Alyssa Davis was credited with an assist.
At goalkeeper Autumn White saved all eight shots on goal.
The Lady Miners suffered a loss to close out the week as they were shutout by Bluefield 3-0 to bring their record to 5-7-2 on the season.
Head coach Jeremy Davis' squad has a busy week ahead as they are scheduled to host Poca on Monday before ending the week with road games at Pikeview on Wednesday, Shady Spring on Thursday and Bluefield on Saturday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.