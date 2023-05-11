Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night as they finished 0-2 in Class A Region IV Section II tournament play losing at Wayne 7-0 on Monday night and at Scott by a final of 7-1 on Wednesday. 

WAYNE 7 MINGO CENTRAL 0

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

