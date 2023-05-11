Mingo Central saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night as they finished 0-2 in Class A Region IV Section II tournament play losing at Wayne 7-0 on Monday night and at Scott by a final of 7-1 on Wednesday.
WAYNE 7 MINGO CENTRAL 0
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 2:06 am
In the Miners opening sectional game against No. 4 seed Wayne on Monday Mingo could only muster two hits as they fell by a final score of 7-0.
The Pioneers took control of the game with three run innings in both the second and the third and they then added an insurance run in the fifth to reach the final margin.
Senior KJ Smith started and took the loss for Mingo as he went six innings and allowed the seven runs, three earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Aaron Blankenship had a double for the Miners while Aiden Dove singled and drew a walk. Smith also reached base on a walk and Chris Ross was hit by a pitch.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 5
WHS: 0 3 3 0 1 0 x - 7 5 0
SCOTT 7 MINGO CENTRAL 1
Coach Jacob Staton's Miners saw their season come to a close on Wednesday at Scott as the Skyhawks kept their season alive with a 7-1 win.
Mingo Central's lone run came in the top of the seventh inning as Dylan Vance, Aaron Blankenship, and Chris Ross each worked walks to load the bases with no outs.
KJ Smith delivered an RBI groundout with one out to score Vance, but that was all the Miners could manage to score in the inning. Smith also had the lone hit in the game for Mingo, a single in the fifth.
Scott scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third, three more in the fifth, and then made it a 7-0 game with a run in the sixth inning.
Chris Ross started and took the loss as he went four innings allowing six runs, four earned, on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Tyler Mitchem fired two innings in relief allowing one run on one hit with a walk.
With the loss Mingo Central saw their season come to a close with a final record of 9-18.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 1 5
SHS: 0 2 1 3 1 0 x - 7 4 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
