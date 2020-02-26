NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners lost a pair of games this past week and saw their season record dip to 11-10 as the regular season comes to a close.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18 MCHS dropped a shootout at home to the Westside Renegades by a final of 76-70 and then lost a road contest at Lincoln County on Friday in overtime by a final of 72-65.
In the home contest against Westside, the Miners landed four players in double-figures but it was not enough to keep pace with the Renegades who also had four players in double-figures led by Evan Colucci’s 25.
Senior guard Drew Hatfield topped his season average of 20 points per game as he finished with 24 to lead the Miners, including 14 in the fourth quarter as he tried to bring his team back.
Sophomore Jarius Jackson followed him with 15 while Nate May added 11 and Devin Hatfield tallied 10. Colton Blankenship also tossed in seven points off the bench while Ethan Evans scored two and Ashton Deskins tossed in one to round out the scoring for MCHS.
In the most recent contest against Lincoln County, the Miners got off to a slow start offensively as they only scored five points in the first quarter and trailed 21-15 going into the halftime locker rooms.
MCHS exploded in the third and fourth quarters however and posted 42 points to rally and tie the game at 57 and send it to overtime.
In the extra period Devin Hatfield dropped a pair of three-pointers before he fouled out but it was not enough as the home-standing Panthers puled away for the seven-point win.
Devin led the Miners in this game as he scored a game high 26 points, including six three-pointers. Drew Hatfield followed him with 13 points while Jackson joined them in double-figures with 10.
Brothers Nathan and Jacob May did the rest of the scoring for MCHS as they each finished with eight points. MCHS played both games without the services of senior forward Josh Wellman who was serving a two-game suspension for receiving two technical fouls in a recent loss to Scott.
The pair of losses for MCHS drops their season record to 11-10 as they have now came up om the short end of the stick in four consecutive games. T
hey began the season by going 9-3 in their first 12 games but have went 2-7 over the last nine games while battling a long list of illnesses and injuries.
The Miners have one more game on the regular season schedule as they will host Wayne on Thursday in a make-up game at Miner Mountain. It will also be senior night for MCHS.
The Miners and head coach Stan Elkins found out their seed and the schedule for the upcoming Class AA Region IV Section II Tournament on Tuesday, but that information was not available by press time. The Miners are expected to land the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, which would have them playing their first postseason game on Saturday.
Visit williamsondailynews.com for the latest on the high school basketball postseason.