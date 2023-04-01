Mingo Central dropped three games this past week as they lost 10-5 and 14-0 in a doubleheader at Wayne on Monday and then fell 10-0 to Pike Central in the home opener on Wednesday.
WAYNE 10 MINGO CENTRAL 5 (Monday, March 27)
Mingo Central had a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning of game one on Monday at Wayne but the Pioneers hung a seven spot on the board in the bottom of the inning and pulled away for the 10-5 win.
Wayne jumped ahead 2-0 early on but Mingo rallied to tie it up at two in the third inning as Ryan Conley scored on an error and then Tyler Mitchem brought in the second run on an RBI single.
The Miners took the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Aaron Blankenship singled to lead off the inning and then came around to score on a RBI knock from Terry Daniels.
KJ Smith added an RBI single for Mingo in the sixth and then Aiden Dove brought home the Miners final run with an RBI groundout in the seventh.
Dylan Vance started the game on the mound and went three innings allowing two runs on two hits but walked eight batters while striking out three.
KJ Smith was tagged with the loss as he pitched 1.2 innings in relief and gave up four runs on one hit with a K and three walks. Keziah Joplin went 1.1 innings and gave up four runs, two earned, on two hits with a pair of Ks and four walks.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 - 5 6 2
WHS: 2 0 0 0 7 1 x - 10 5 1
WAYNE 14 MINGO CENTRAL 0 (Monday, March 27)
Wayne held Mingo Central to only one hit in game two of the twin-bill as Ethan Anderson's pinch hit single was the lone knock of the game for the Miners.
Wayne scored six runs in bot he second and third innings to blow the game open.
Aiden Dove started and was handed the loss as he went 2.1 innings and allowed 13 runs, 11 earned, on 10 hits with no strikeouts and three walks. Terry Daniels pitched 1.2 innings in relief and gave up one unearned run on one hit with four Ks and two walks.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 4
WHS: 1 6 6 1 x - 14 11 1
PIKE CENTRAL 10 MINGO CENTRAL 0 (Wednesday, March 29)
Pike Central had their way with the Miners in Mingo's home opener on Wednesday night as they picked up a 10-0 win in six innings.
The Miners only mustered one hit on the night, a single by Tyler Mitchem, while Pike Central had eight.
KJ Smith started and took the loss despite pitching well as he gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits with one K and two walks over three innings on the mound.
Chris Ross pitched two innings in relief and gave up two runs on two hits while Mitchem was tagged for four runs on three hits in his lone inning.
Mingo Central's record drops to 1-5 on the young season.
Score by Innings
PCHS: 2 1 1 0 5 1 - 10 8 0
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 4
