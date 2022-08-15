Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore had a lot of positives to take away from the Miners’ first scrimmage of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.

While they did not keep score of the game, the Miners dominated the Raiders as they reached the end zone six times while holding River View scoreless on the day.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

