NEWTOWN — Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore had a lot of positives to take away from the Miners’ first scrimmage of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
While they did not keep score of the game, the Miners dominated the Raiders as they reached the end zone six times while holding River View scoreless on the day.
The Miners appear to have a battle for the starting quarterback spot as junior Chris Ross and sophomore Caden Porter split snaps with the first team during the scrimmage and both led the Miners on multiple scoring drives.
Dylan Vance scored multiple rushing touchdowns for MCHS out of the backfield while Malaki Sheppard, J.R. Perry and Michael “Deucey” Prater each had receiving scores.
Mingo Central will have a second tune-up game Friday, Aug. 19, at Wayne and will then have their bye week during the first week of the regular season. The Miners open the regular season Friday, Sept. 2, at Westside.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.