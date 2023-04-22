GLENHAYES — Mingo Central swept a doubleheader from Wayne County foe Tolsia on Friday night in Glenhayes as the Miners took game one in a 22-2 thrashing and then won game two by a final tally of 13-6.
MINGO CENTRAL 22 TOLSIA 2
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 4:59 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
GLENHAYES — Mingo Central swept a doubleheader from Wayne County foe Tolsia on Friday night in Glenhayes as the Miners took game one in a 22-2 thrashing and then won game two by a final tally of 13-6.
MINGO CENTRAL 22 TOLSIA 2
In the first game of the twin-bill coach Jacob Staton's Miners picked up their most lopsided win of the season as the 22-2 final score looked like a potential outcome of a football game in the fall.
Mingo scored six runs in the first inning, added five more in the second, and then erupted for 11 in the third to reach the final total.
The Miners had 12 base hits with 12 of the knocks going for extra bases. Keziah Joplin and Aiden Dove each had a pair of doubles with Joplin also turning in three RBIs and three runs scored.
Tyler Mitchem had two hits including a triple, scored a team high four runs, and knocked in a pair while Aaron Blankenship, Dylan Mounts, KJ Smith, each had doubles and recorded an RBI. Mounts run scoring knock brought in two run.
Ethan Anderson and Julius Hatcher came off the bench to record base hits with Anderson knocking in a run.
Mitchem pitched a shutout inning with two Ks while Ross fired an inning giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits with a punchout.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 6 5 11 - 22 12 1
THS: 2 0 0 - 2 3 3
MINGO CENTRAL 13 TOLSIA 6
The Miners wasted no time jumping all over the Rebels in game two as they scored three runs in the first inning and then plated seven in the second to take an early 10-0 lead.
Mingo went ahead 13-0 before coach Staton pulled some of his starters and let the junior varsity players finish it out as the Miners cruised to the 13-6 win.
The Miners Chris Ross did a little bit of everything in this one as he picked up the win on the mound and provided the lumber at the plate with a five RBI day.
Ross finished 2-4 at the dish with a three-run inside-the-park homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the second. On the mound he went 4.1 innings giving up three runs, two earned, on just two hits with five punchouts and four walks.
Aiden Dove and Tyler Mitchem also picked up RBI singles for the Miners while Dylan Vance, KJ Smith, and Aaron Blankenship both singled. Blankenship also drew two walks and scored a team best three runs.
Terry Daniels and Keziah Joplin also picked up RBIs for Mingo.
With the pair of wins Mingo Central improved their season record to 6-10.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 3 7 0 3 0 - 13 7 3
THS: 0 0 0 1 5 - 6 5 7
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.