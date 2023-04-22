Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GLENHAYES — Mingo Central swept a doubleheader from Wayne County foe Tolsia on Friday night in Glenhayes as the Miners took game one in a 22-2 thrashing and then won game two by a final tally of 13-6. 

MINGO CENTRAL 22 TOLSIA 2

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings