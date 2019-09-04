RED JACKET - The Mingo Central soccer team continued their hot start to the 2019 season as they won three contests this past week to improve their overall record to 4-0.
The Miners picked up their first conference win over Poca on Monday, Aug. 26 as they pulled ahead to the 3-0 halftime lead and cruised to the 5-1 victory.
Tucker Wellman and Garrett Noe led the Miners with two goals apiece against the Dots while freshman Kelan Wallace also chipped in a goal.
Sophomore Tyler Slone led with four assists while senior Malik Gray also picked up an assist. MCHS goalie Justin May recorded eight saves on the day.
On Tuesday, Aug 27 the Miners played host to upstart program Man and rolled past the Hillbillies by a blowout score of 16-0.
Two school records were broken on this day as the senior Noe scored seven goals in the contest to break the previous school record for most goals in a game of six which was held by his coach Noah Rhodes and former Miner Katie Ball.
Slone also put his name into the record book as his two assists pushed him past Rhodes in the record book for most career assists with 29. Slone also recorded two goals against Man.
Christopher Joplin, Michael Kuhn, Caleb Rodgers, Peyton Sansom, Tyler Woodruff, Justin May, and Tucker Wellman each added a goal to round out the scoring for Central.
Senior Josh Wellman, Slone, and Wallace each had two assists while Noe, Woodruff, Mendoza, Sansom, Colby Horner, Chase Justice, and Jacob Starr each added one assist.
On Thursday, Aug. 28, the Miners traveled to Logan to play their second conference game and they improved to 2-0 in conference play with a 9-0 win over the Wildcats.
Slone and Noe and senior Ethan Mendoza each tallied two goals in the match while Wallace, Sansom, and Tucker Wellman each added a goal apiece to round out the scoring while Noe added four assists, Slone chipped in two, and Gray, Wallace, and Rodgers each added one.
The three wins for Mingo Central and head coach Noah Rhodes improves them to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. They are currently tied at tops in the conference with Winfield who is also 2-0.
The Miners are back in action on Thursday at "The Buck" against Chapmanville and will then play against Parkerburg Catholic in Nitro at 3 p.m. on Friday as they will compete for the Bishop's Cup. The Miners will also play in Nitro on Saturday against either Wheeling Central or Huntington St. Joe.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.