WELCH — The Mingo Central Miners closed out the 2022 season on a high note on Friday night as they traveled to McDowell County and blew out Mt. View by a final of 58-12. 

The win for Mingo Central improved their record to 4-6 on the season as they fell short of qualifying for the Class AA postseason for the third consecutive season. 

