WELCH — The Mingo Central Miners closed out the 2022 season on a high note on Friday night as they traveled to McDowell County and blew out Mt. View by a final of 58-12.
The win for Mingo Central improved their record to 4-6 on the season as they fell short of qualifying for the Class AA postseason for the third consecutive season.
Head coach Chase Moore's Miners had their ground game going in a big way during the win over the Knights as they ran for six touchdowns.
Senior running back Jake Cline had a monster game for the Miners as he was the game's leading rusher with 233 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Dylan Vance added a TD on 93 yards rushing while senior speedster Keadon Bolding added 54 yards and a touchdown.
Senior offensive linemen Ashton Ooten got in on the scoring in the second half as coach Moore called his number out of the backfield, and he responded with two rushing touchdowns -- the first of his career.
Junior QB Chris Ross hit 5-8 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He found Michael "Deucey" Prater for a 29-yard score and also hit Dylan Vance on a screen pass, and he took it to the house. Vance finished with two catches for 78 yards.
The Mingo Central defense also made their present felt in the lopsided victory as James Moore recovered a fumble for a scoop-and-score touchdown while Kenneth "Chubby" Runyon and senior Braden Grace also had a fumble recovery.
With the win the Miners improved to 3-0 all-time against Mt. View as the Class A Knights finished with a 3-7 record.
