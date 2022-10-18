NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners picked up an impressive Homecoming win over Shady Spring on Friday night at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium as they scored early and often in route to a 52-28 win.
Miner junior quarterback Chris Ross had a career game in the win over the Tigers as he threw for four touchdowns and accounted for 299 yards of total offense.
Ross finished 10-18 through the air for 265 yards and added 34 more yards with his legs on seven carries.
“This was the best game he’s played since he’s been here,” second year Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore said. “Our line is getting better every game blocking and giving him time, but we’ve also went away from the long ball some and have been going to some shorter and quicker throws to get the ball out of Chris’ hands.”
The Miners’ first two scores of the night came on two passing touchdowns from Ross as Alex Muncy made a 14-yard TD grab and then Dylan Vance took a screen pass 66 yards to the house to make the score 14-0 Mingo.
After a 4-yard touchdown run from senior Jake Cline out Central ahead 21-0 late in the second quarter the Mingo Central defense forced the lone turnover of the game as senior Ashton Ooten dove on a loose ball for a fumble recovery in Shady territory.
The Miners couldn’t punch it into the end zone prior to the end of the first half but was able to put three points on the board as place kicker Kendan Trent split the uprights with a 24-yard field goal to put the Miners ahead 24-0 going into the break. Trent had a perfect night kicking the ball as he also went 7-7 on extra points.
Junior wide receiver Malaki Sheppard had a monster second half for Mingo Central as he accounted for three touchdowns — all of which came in the third quarter.
After Shady scored to cut the Mingo lead to 24-7, Ross hit Sheppard on a short swing pass, and he took care of the rest as he took it 42 yards to the house for the six as they went ahead 31-7.
The Miner defense then forced a Shady punt, and Sheppard made another highlight as he zig-zagged 65 yards through the Tiger defense to make the margin 38-7.
After a second Shady Spring score Ross and Sheppard went back to work on offense as Ross hit Malaki on another short pass, and he took it for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 45-14.
Sheppard finished the night with three total catches for 114 yards.
The Miners took their largest lead of the night with 10 minutes still to go in the fourth quarter as Vance hit paydirt for the second time, this time on a 35-yard rush as Mingo took a 52-14 lead.
Vance had another big night in the Mingo backfield as he ran 17 times for 131 yards and the TD and added 86 more yards on two catches and another score.
“Our offense is finally coming together like we had hoped early on,” Moore said. “Our defense has been a strong unit for us all season, so it is great to see the offense play the way it did tonight. I thought we really had great balance tonight.”
Cline added 48 yards rushing on seven carries for the Miners while JR Perry also had three catches for 41 yards.
The win for Mingo Central was their second straight as they had also defeated Tolsia 55-20 the week prior. They improved their season record to 3-4 on the year and still have a shot at making the Class AA playoffs if they can win all three games remaining on the schedule.
The Miners have a tough road test lying ahead as they are set to play at No. 13 ranked Herbert Hoover this Friday. The Huskies, who are led by former Mingo Central head coach Joey Fields, enter with a 4-2 record and are winners of four straight. Mingo Central leads the all-time series with the Huskies 9-1.
SSHS (2-6): 0 0 7 21 — 28
MCHS (3-4): 7 17 21 7 — 52
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.