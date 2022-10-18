Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners picked up an impressive Homecoming win over Shady Spring on Friday night at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium as they scored early and often in route to a 52-28 win.

Miner junior quarterback Chris Ross had a career game in the win over the Tigers as he threw for four touchdowns and accounted for 299 yards of total offense.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

