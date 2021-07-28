CHAFRLESTON — Local senior athlete Kelly Miller was able to bring home some more gold medals recently at the 2021 West Virginia Senior Olympics held in Charleston at Laidley Field.
Miller, 73 years of age, has participated in the games for the last 11 years and has won several medals through the years.
Miller won the gold this year in the 50-meter dash and in the triple jump competition while he brought home the silver medal in the 100 meter dash and the long jump competition before straining a muscle while running the 200-meter dash.
“I look forward to this event every year,” Miller said. “Training for this keeps me in great shape and keeps me going. I’ve met all kinds of people over the past 11 years and made all kids of friends.
Miller, a native of Logan, has been a youth coach in Mingo County for many years and now lives in Belo.
He said he exercises and lifts weights six times a week and says that “he just won’t give up.” Miller says he will be competing again in 2022.