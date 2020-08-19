The dominoes continue to fall.
In the age of COVID-19 and its lingering effects, on health, the nation’s psyche and even liability, many sports leagues around the nation have delayed their fall seasons or canceled them outright.
College football has seen many of those dominoes fall in the last week or so.
It’s found its way all the way down to the youth leagues as well.
Last week, the Southern West Virginia Midget Football League closed up shop for the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns and cancelled the entire grid campaign.
“The 2020 SWVMFL football and cheerleading season has been officially cancelled due to the COVID-19/ Coronavirus,” Chapmanville Youth Football League Commissioner Travis Belcher said in a statement. “As commissioner of Chapmanville Youth Football League, I am sad to see this for the children of the communities in Logan and Mingo Counties.”
Belcher, also a volunteer assistant coach on the Chapmanville Regional High School football staff, said it was the right thing to do.
“Many factors contributed to this decision but the health of the children, families, and communities served by the league is far too important and not worth the risk,” he said. “I hope and pray this all goes away and we can get back to normal and enjoy our Little Tigers playing and cheering on that field once again. I apologize for this but after long discussion, debates, and research amongst all leagues, we think this is the best.”
