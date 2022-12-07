WILLIAMSON — The historic Williamson Fieldhouse is set to host a full day of middle school basketball action this weekend.
The all-day event is hosted by E&A Hoop Dreams and is being dubbed the E&A Hoop Dreams Middle School Showcase. The event will feature several local squads going up against competition from outside of the area.
The games will tip-off at 11 a.m. with the first two games of the day putting the Matewan Tigers up against the Crum Mountaineers. The girls teams will play first with the boys game to follow at noon.
At 1 p.m. the Kermit Blue Devils will play Jenkins Middle School from Pike County, Kentucky while West Logan and Fort Gay will face off in a JV matchup at 2 p.m.
The Gilbert Lions are then set to square off with Mullins at approximately 3 p.m. and then the Mullins girls will play the Lenore Lady Rangers at 4 p.m.
The night cap and the most anticipated game of all will feature the highly touted Belfry Middle School squad up against a talented squad from Huntington Middle.
That game is set to begin at approximately 6 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.