WILLIAMSON — The historic Williamson Fieldhouse is set to host a full day of middle school basketball action this weekend.

The all-day event is hosted by E&A Hoop Dreams and is being dubbed the E&A Hoop Dreams Middle School Showcase. The event will feature several local squads going up against competition from outside of the area.

