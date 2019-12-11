BUFFALO — The Lenore Lady Rangers picked up their first win of the season this pack week as they went on the road and defeated Buffalo by a final score of 29-26 in overtime.
Makenzie Browning was the leading scorer for the Lady Rangers on the night as she tossed in 15 points to help her team pick up the tight victory.
Haven Deskins and Bailee Hall each scored four for coach Aileen Perry’s squad while Jessica Spaulding tallied three, Selicity Baisden finished with two, and Taylor Richardson rounded out the scoring with a point.
According to coach Perry, the Lady Rangers played tight defense all night long which led them to the victory despite a cold shooting night. They were only 8-22 from the foul line.
LENORE 18 BUFFALO 7 (JV): The Lenore Lady Rangers picked up the sweep against the Buffalo Lady Bison as they also won the junior varsity game by a score of 18-7.
Five girls reached the scoring column for the Lady Rangers as Kailyn Colegrove led the way with six and Alexsah Osborne followed her with two. Laura Spaulding, Hannah Maynard and Maddie Colegrove each scored two points for coach Aileen Perry’s squad.
LOGAN 34 BURCH 22: The defending Mingo County champion Burch Lady Bulldogs lost their first game of the 2019-20 season against Logan by a final score of 34-22.
Harlie Quick and Hannah Crouse each scored double figures for Logan as Quick led with 14 and Crouse scored 10.
Bam Mosby led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring as she tossed in seven points on the night while Addie Smith followed her with five. Bella Hall and Skylar Gooslin each chipped in four points while Autumn White finished with two to round out the scoring.
Burch is coached this season by Greg “Hootie” Smith and he is assisted by Stephanie Butcher and Dian Corn.
LOGAN 26 BURCH 10 (JV): The Burch Lady Bulldogs were swept by the visiting Logan Lady Wildcats as the blue-and-gold also took the junior varsity game by a final score of 26-10.
Peytience Bragg led Logan with eight points while Jada Adkins and Karlee Gray each scored six.
Kacie Rauch was the high scorer for Burch with four points while Ualaney “Bug” Akers, Taralyn Barath and Karly Dempsey each finished with two.
NOTE: Local coaches are asked to please send your game scores to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com or call 304-236-3541.