MIAMI, Fla. — Gilbert High School alumni Garin Justice, who spent the 2019 season as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at UNLV (University of Nevada Las Vegas), was announced as the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line coach by head coach Manny Diaz on Jan. 11.
Justice played football for the powerhouse Lions under former head coach Gordon Carter and then went on to start three years at offensive tackle at West Virginia University.
Justice also previously spent time coaching at Florida State, FAU, and was the head coach at Concord University for five seasons.