WILLIAMSON - Back in the 80s, 90s and even the early 00s, there were several recreational sports leagues for adults to take part in right here in the Williamson area.
The mens' basketball league at the Williamson Fieldhouse and in the old Rainbow Gym used to see 15-20 teams every year and have some ultra-competitive games.
The softball league next to the old swimming pool in West End saw countless sluggers drive balls into the deep end of the old pool or to the train tracks in right field if you were a lefty.
There used to even be groups that would meet to play tennis once a week either at the tennis courts next to the old Williamson High School or next to the softball field in West End.
Fast forward to the present day and there are no recreational sports leagues for adults in the entire Tug Valley area. People drive to Logan, Warfield, and even the Huntington and Charleston areas just to find leagues to play in as a way to get some easy exercise.
A local Williamson man who can remember the "good-old days" well is trying to re-boot the old men's basketball league right here in West Williamson.
Greg Goolsby, a graduate of Williamson High and a local coal miner, tried to re-start the league last year but to no success.
He is trying again this year and says he has received more interest this year with six teams that are already committed.
Goolsby says they would like to have seven teams to start the league and is still looking for one more team to commit. He said each team can have up to 12 players, but each player must be at least in the 11th grade to be able to play.
He said the league is open to anybody from Williamson, Delbarton, Matewan, Lenore, Gilbert, Kermit, Inez, Pikeville, Logan, Man, Chapmanville or anywhere within driving distance to West Williamson.
Games will be played at both the Williamson Fieldhouse and the outdoor basketball courts, which are located in West End beside the softball park near the old Williamson Pool.
For more information on the league, call the Williamson Fieldhouse at 304-235-3690 or message Greg Goolsby on Facebook.
