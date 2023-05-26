Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

From left, Jayden Mullins, coach Tim McNamee, and Clara McNamee pose with their hardware they won in the 15th Region Tennis Tournament. 

 Submitted Photo

LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry duo of Clara McNamee and Jayden Mullins cruised to a 15th Region Championship last week as they swept through the competition in the Girls Doubles Tennis Tournament held at Lawrence County High School. 

As the top seed McNamee and Mullins received a bye in the opening round of 16 which automatically advanced them to the quarterfinals on Monday, May 15. In the quarterfinals they cruised against Varney and Lee from Pikeville advancing with score of 6-0 and 6-1. 

