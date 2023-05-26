LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry duo of Clara McNamee and Jayden Mullins cruised to a 15th Region Championship last week as they swept through the competition in the Girls Doubles Tennis Tournament held at Lawrence County High School.
As the top seed McNamee and Mullins received a bye in the opening round of 16 which automatically advanced them to the quarterfinals on Monday, May 15. In the quarterfinals they cruised against Varney and Lee from Pikeville advancing with score of 6-0 and 6-1.
McNamee and Mullins then moved on to the semifinals on Thursday, May 18 where they faced up against Lawrence County duo McClanahan and Ellis. They took the first set 6-3 and then swept through the second set 6-0 to move to the title match.
The championship was held on Friday, May 19 and the Pirate due was faced up against another set of Pikeville teammates in Al Akhrass and Olegario. Mcnamee and Mullins won the first set 6-1 and then claimed the region championship with a 6-2 win in the second set.
Overall, the BHS girls tennis team claimed a runner-up finish in the 15th Region Tournament.
On the singles side, Kirstin Morris and Meghan Bevins each won their round of 16 matches both against Paintsville before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
The duo of Clara McNamee and Jayden Mullins advanced on to the KHSAA Tennis State Championships which will be held from May 30-June 1 at the University of Kentucky Boone/Downing Tennis Complex in Lexington and the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville.
Th Lady Pirates tennis team is coached by Tim McNamee.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.