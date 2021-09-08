NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central volleyball squad has high hopes for the 2021 season and they got things started off on the right foot in their season opening game on Sept. 1 as they defeated Logan County foe Man.
The Lady Miners picked up the win by sweeping the Lady Hillbillies 3 sets to 0. MCHS won the first set 25-17, took the second set 25-18, and dominated the third set winning 25-12.
After Mingo Central won the first set rather easily, Man battled during the second set and had it tied up at 17 all. Coach Amanda Lovern called a timeout to settle her team down however and they went on a 7-0 run to put the set out of reach.
Gracie Martin did a little bit of everything for MCHS in the win as she recorded a game high 13 kills, to go along with five blocks, three aces, nine digs, and four assists.
MacKendrick Hammond led the team in aces on the night with six while Cydney Maynard was right behind her with five. Kiara Workman served three aces, Kara Hunt and Annie White each recorded two, and Kagan Layne was credited with a single ace.
Workman was second on the squad in kills with five while Hunt and Maynard finished with two each. Hunt led the team in assists with 10 while Maynard contributed eight and Hammond added one.
Hammond also picked up six digs defensively, Layne and Paige Cline each recorded five, while Kami Dempsey, Workman, and White were next with four.
With the win Mingo Central started the season with a 1-0 record. They have an eight day break before their next match as they are set to take the court again on Thursday at Tug Valley in a tri-match with the Panthers and Logan.
They then are scheduled to hit the road again on Saturday and play at Riverview.