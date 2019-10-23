NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners hosted the 2019 Cardinal Conference Volleyball Tournament in the MCHS gymnasium high atop Miner Mountain for the first time on Saturday as the Winfield Lady Generals claimed the top spot in the Conference, taking down Nitro in the championship game.
The Lady Miners, led by first year coach Amanda Lovern had a good showing, as they knocked off Chapmanville, Logan, and Sissonville in pool play to advance to the final four where they fell to Nitro.
Mingo Central will play their final home game of the regular season on Thursday when they host Lincoln County for Senior Night.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.