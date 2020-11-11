RED JACKET — Work continues high atop Miner Mountain on the future home baseball field for the Mingo Central Miners, and the school announced last week the final call for donors to participate in brick fundraiser for improvements to the baseball and softball field complex.
“For anyone interested in purchasing a permanent engraved brick to support funding the construction of the MCHS Baseball Field, please contact the school and you will receive a form to fill out...These bricks are great for gifts, memorials, and encouragements,” MCHS Athletic Director Dr. Ted Kinder said. “The field is currently under construction and will hopefully be ready for (at least some) play in the spring of 2021. This timeline is for the field only, not inclusive of amenities such as dugouts, scoreboard, pressbox, etc., which will be added at a later date when funding becomes available.”
Donors will be able to choose between a 4” x 8” brick for a $125 donation or an 8” x 8” brick for a $250 donation.
4” x 8” bricks can be personalized with up to three lines of text with 20 characters per line while the 8” x 8” brick will be able to hold five lines of text with 20 characters per line.
Clip art, such as the MCHS logo, or just a baseball, football, softball, basketball, etc. can be added to any brick for $25.
The brick donor area will more than likely be a circular walkway that will be located at the concession stand/press box building that will be built between the two fields.
Businesses can also use this as a great way to secure some permanent advertisement while also giving back to the local community.
Any business wanting to secure a brick should contact Dr. Ted Kinder at tkinder@k12.wv.us for more details. Payment must be received by Nov. 23.