NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central boys’ soccer team played their long awaited season opener this past week and cruised to a win over visiting Man by a final score of 11-nil.
Senior Tucker Wellman and sophomore Kelan Wallace each led the way for coach Richard Powers squad as the duo each recorded a hat-trick against the Hillbillies by netting three goals.
Rico Lee, Mason Taylor, Diego Lopez, Joe McComas, and Colby Horner each added one goal apiece for the Miners.
Junior goalkeeper Justin May secured the shutout and finished the match with 11 saves.
The Miners improved to 2-0 later in the week with an 8-nil victory over the Logan Wildcats.
Wallace and Wellman also recorded a hat-trick for MCHS in that contest, just like in the season opener. Peyton Sansom also added a goal. Complete scoring was not available by press time.
The Mingp Central girls’ soccer team lead by head coach Jeremy Davis also picked up a win in their first match of the 2020 season against Logan by a final tally of 2-1.
The MCHS volleyball squad led by coach Amanda Lovern likewise got off to a hot start last week as they picked up two wins over Chapmanville as well as victories over Tug Valley and Logan. No scores or stats from any of those contests were available.
Coaches are asked to please submit game reports to the Williamson Daily News by email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.