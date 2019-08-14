WHARNCLIFFE - The Mingo Central golf team got their 2019 campaign off on the right foot on Tuesday of this past week as they rolled past the rival Belfry Pirates in a match held at Twisted Gun Golf Course.
The Miners knocked off the Pirates without much of a threat as they finished with a team score of 197 strokes while Belfry shot 226 strokes, good for a difference of 29 strokes.
MCHS was led by a pair of seniors on the day in twins Nathon and Jacob May. Nathon shot the low score of the match as he finished 9-holes in 46 strokes while Jacob was just one stroke behind him at 47.
Brad Canterbury of Belfry was the only Pirate to shoot below 50 as he finished the round with 48 strokes, just behind the May twins.
Kaleigh Baisden, the only female golfer for either squad, finished with the fourth highest score out of 11 golfers on the day as she shot a 51 for Mingo Central.
Kaeden Wiley finished right behind her with 53 strokes while Andrew Kirk and Donald Robinson both shot 64's, and Matthew Davis finished with a round of 66 to round out the scoring for Mingo Central.
Austin Hager finished with the second lowest score for Belfry, as he shot a round of 52 while Mason Varney shot a 59 and Taylor Stafford shot a 67 to round out the scoring for the Belfry Pirates.
The top four scores for each team were added together to determine the overall team winner of the match.
The Miners are once again coached by Josh Johnson. They narrowly missed advancing to the West Virginia State Golf Tournament a year ago, finishing third out of eight teams in the Region IV tournament, but only the top two teams advanced onto state.
MCHS will be back in action on Thursday night at home against Man and again on Monday on the road at rival Logan.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.