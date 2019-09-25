WHARNCLIFFE — The Mingo Central golf team picked up a couple of wins this past week as they defeated Mt. View on Monday, Sept. 16 and then knocked off Cardinal Conference foe Poca on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
In the match against the Golden Knights at Twisted Gun Golf Course, the Miners got a strong performance from a trio of seniors in Jacob May, Nathon May, and Kaleigh Baisden. Jacob May shot a match low 41 while his twin Nathon shot a 44 and Baisden had her best round of the season shooting a 48.
Matt Davis also shot a 52 for MCHS to round out their team score of 185 which easily beat Mt. View’s total strokes of 263.
Donald Robinson shot a 61 for the Miners while Brayden Thacker shot a 64, and Andrew Kirk shot a 67 to round out the scoring for MCHS.
Ashlyn Garren shot a 62 to lead the Knights while Dylan Chapman followed with 63, Lonnie Osborne shot a 68, Austin Belcher shot a 70, and Conner White finished with a 71.
Two days later in a match at Big Bend Golf Course the Miners narrowly defeated the Dots 203 strokes to 205.
Jacob May was again the low man as he shot a 48 while Nathon May and Baisden closely followed him with a 49. Donald Robinson shot a 57 to round out the top four while Matt Davis finished with a 65.
Jacob Blizzard shot a match low 46 while Samuel Winter followed him with a 51 and Dylan Jones and Micah Malone each shot a 54.
The Miners are led by coach Joshua Johnson and they are preparing for postseason play which begins as early as Sept. 30 around the Mountain State.