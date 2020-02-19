NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners hung close for the first half but eventually lost a home contest to the No. 2 ranked Chapmanville Tigers on Tuesday of last week by a final score of 77-57.
The Miners went blow-for-blow with the powerhouse Tigers in the first quarter of play as senior Nathan May, who was filling in for starter Jarius Jackson who was out with an illness, went off for 10 points in the frame.
Nevertheless, coach Brad Napier’s Chapmanville club still held a 17-16 advantage at the end of the opening period as they had five different players land in the scoring column.
The Tigers were able to extend their lead to eight at 35-27 going into the half behind seven points in the second quarter from Marshall commit Obinna Killen, five points from senior Philip Mullins and four from Wingate commit Andrew Shull.
Coming out in the second half the Miners came out ice cold as Chapmanville quickly raced ahead to a double-digit lead behind 11 points from the hot-hand of Mullins. They posted 25 points in the stanza as a team and took a 60-43 lead into the fourth.
Senior Drew Hatfield paced the Miners with seven points in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to battle back as the Tigers picked up the 20 point road win.
Mingo Central only had four players land in the scoring column as Nathan May led the way with 20 points, while Drew Hatfield followed with 16. Jacob May also reached double-figures with 13 and Devin Hatfield rounded out the scoring with seven.
Chapmanville’s “Big 3” led the way in scoring for the Tigers as Killen had 24 points, Mullins followed him with 22, and Shull finished with 16.
The win for Chapmanville secured the season sweep for them over the Miners.
Score by quarters
CRHS: 17 18 25 17 — 77
MCHS: 16 11 16 13 — 53
Scoring
CRHS: Killen 24, Mullins 22, Shull 16, Dalton 4, Jeffrey 4, Smith 3, Berry 3, Craddock 1
MCHS: N. May 20, Drew Hatfield 16, J. May 13, Devin Hatfield 7
SCOTT 91, MINGO CENTRAL 70: Jon Jon Hamilton had his way with the Mingo Central Miners on Friday night as he hit eight 3-point buckets on his way to a 36-point night to lead Scott High to a decisive 91-70 win over Mingo Central on Friday night.
Hamilton also found his way to the bucket with his feet and scored in transition for the Class AA No. 10 Skyhawks (13-7) as the Miners (12-8) found little answers for the guard on this night.
The win could mean good things for Scott when sectional seeding comes as Scott could find itself in a No. 3 slot after splitting with Mingo Central this season and the Miners notching a pair of wins over Man, but that alignment remains to be seen.
The No. 3 would face Logan instead of the No. 2 (Class AA) ranked Tigers of Chapmanville, who stand at the top of the section.
“This was one of the most mentally prepared games we’ve played this year,” said Scott coach Shawn Ballard. “The guys really studied the scouting report and executed the plan. We played defense tonight like we wanted to get stops. We have to get better at finishing defensive possessions with rebounds. This was a really good win for us tonight.”
In the game, Scott took an early 23-14 advantage largely on the back of a 12-0 run to start the game and four 3-point buckets from Hamilton, which set an early tone for the contest that would not waiver.
The Coal Valley News All County Co-Player of the Year in 2018-19 did not back down in the second when he buried another pair. Mingo fought back in the second frame, with Nathan May and Drew Hatfield each netting a pair of long-range bombs as Scott held a 42-32 halftime advantage.
Ballard spoke of Hatfield’s impact on any game as the shooter finished with 28 to lead his team.
“He’s a fine player and he hit some really tough shots tonight,” he said.
Skyhawk wing-man Jagger Bell, who shared CVN POY honors with Hamilton last season stepped out in the middle quarters, netting all but two of his 17 points in the second and third frames.
Scott went on a 21-11 run in the third which proved to be too much for the Miners to overcome as Hamilton netted 10 points in the final period to put a lid on a Skyhawk win.
“Our defense helped us get a lot of transition looks early,” added Ballard. “They pressed us early which led to open looks and we shared the ball well tonight, better than we have all season. Our guys made the extra pass and began passing up good looks for great looks.”
Scott has won nine of their last 12 games as their regular season winds down.
Mingo Central wraps up their regular season at Lincoln County on Feb. 21 and Scott will be hosting Nitro on that same evening.
Score by quarters
SHS: 23 21 21 26 — 91
MCHS: 14 18-14 24 — 70
Scoring
SHs: Hamilton 36, J Bell 17, Dingess 14, Stone 8, White 8, Cooper 5, Dolin 3
MChs: Drew Hatfield 28, N May 17, Jackson 5, Devin Hatfield 4, Blankenship 4, Evans 2, Deskins 2
NOTE: Coal Valley News reporter Phil Perry wrote the MC at Scott summary while WDN reporter Jarrid McCormick covered the Chapmanville at MCHS contest.