Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry and Louisville Central met up for another classic clash on the gridiron at Haywood Stadium on Friday night as the Pirates were able to come away with the thrilling 24-21 win on a last second field goal from senior kicker Aidan McCoy. 

"I was really proud of our kids and coaching staff," longtime Belfry coach Philip Haywood said after the win. "We played really hard and we still made quite a few mistakes but we were certainly better than the prior week. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you