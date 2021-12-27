PHELPS, Ky. — Phelps 8th grader Caleigh McCoy had a career night on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against Wolfe County as she dropped a career high 31 points to help guide her team to the 54-46 win.
The Lady Hornets started the game playing tight defense as they held visiting Wolfe County scoreless in the opening quarter and led 8-0 after one.
Phelps extended the lead by one in the second quarter as they took a 21-12 lead into the halftime locker rooms. They did the same in the third quarter as they pushed the lead to ten at 31-21 going into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes both teams heated up from the floor as Wolfe County erupted for 25 points, but the Lady Hornets scored 23 of their own as they held on for the eight point win.
To go along with her game best 31 points McCoy also contributed five steals, five rebounds, and two assists. Madison Dotson and Skylar Rife each added six points to the score column for PHS while Faith Potter followed with five points and 10 rebounds.
Amelia Casey led the Lady Hornets in rebounds with 12 in the win while also adding three points and three blocked shots. Ivy Layne’s three points rounded out the scoring for Phelps.
For visiting Wolfe County Sarah Smith led with 19 points and nine rebounds.
With the win Phelps improved to 3-6 on the season and avenged an earlier season loss to Wolfe County as they fell 62-47 on Dec. 1.
Head coach Justin McCoy’s Lady Hornets will be back in action on Jan. 3 against Prestonsburg in the All A Classic at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Score by Quarters
PHS (3-6): 8 13 10 23 — 54
WCHS (3-4): 0 12 9 25 — 46
Scoring
P: McCoy 31, Layne 3, Dotson 6, Rife 6, Casey 3, Potter 5, Blankenship 0.
WC: Smith 19, Banks 16, Miller 8, Hall 3.