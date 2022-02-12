PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Lady Hornets avenged an earlier season loss to East Ridge on Monday, Feb. 7 as they secured a 68-57 win in a game played at the McCoy Athletic Center.
8th grade standout Caleigh McCoy had another big night to lead the Hornets as she poured in 30 points to go along with 4 steals.
Junior Amelia Casey turned in a double-double for Phelps as she scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Skyler Rife added eight points and eight rebounds, Faith Potter turned in six points and seven boards, and Ivy Layne finished with five points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
Bailey Norman's four points and Madison Dotson's two points rounded out the scoring for Phelps.
Leah Wells led the Lady Warriors with 22 points while Sylvia Ratliff tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds.
East Ridge had defeated Phelps 57-28 back on Dec. 18.
The following night the Lady Hornets picked up another win to improve to 11-16 as they defeated June Buchanan 61-57.
McCoy led the way with 25 points, Casey notched another double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Ivy Layne also reached double-digits with 10 points and nine boards.
Potter was next on the scoresheet with five points and she grabbed 13 rebounds while Skylar Rife rounded out the scoring for Phelps with four.
Score by Quarter:
ERHS (4-19): 13-12-14-18 - 57
PHS (10-16): 19-16-18-15 - 68
Scoring
ER: Wells 22, Ratliff 15, Adkins 6, May 5, Ramsey 4, Bentley 3, Mann 2.
P: McCoy 30, Casey 13, Rife 8, Potter, Layne 5, Norman 4, Dotson 2.