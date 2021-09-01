WILLIAMSON — Williamson PK-8 has chosen a new head coach to lead their soccer program.
Niles McCoy, a former Williamson student athlete and member of the Wolfpack soccer team, was tabbed by the administration at the school to replace former coach Tyler Smith who resigned earlier this year.
McCoy said he was thrilled to be hired as the head coach of the Wolfpack and hopes to continue the dynasty the soccer program has built over the past few years.
“I am very blessed to be around a group of people who support me,” McCoy said. “I think I’ll have a very good team this year and we will be back in the running for another county championship. I know I have a lot to learn as a young head coach, but as the season progresses, I will have these kids ready. Count on it!”
McCoy is a 2020 graduate of Belfry High School where he played varsity soccer for the Pirates. He also played for the Xcel Football Club out of Huntington and was a member of Williamson’s first soccer team to bring home the Mingo County Championship back in 2015.
Since then, the Wolfpack has became arguably the top soccer program in the county as they won the county title in three consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2019.
Niles also served as an Assistant Coach for the Wolfpack under Tyler Smith last season.