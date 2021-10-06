NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners got avenged an early season loss to Tug Valley on Thursday of this past week as they swept the Panthers 3-0 in a match played on Miner Mountain.
MCHS caught fire late in the first set as they pulled away from Tug Valley to win it 25-18.
Head coach Amanda Lovern’s club carried that momentum over into the second and third set as they cruised in both, taking the second 25-13 and then winning the final set 25-14.
Annie White had a career game for MCHS as she did a little bit of everything finishing with five kills, four aces, and four blocks. Kiara Workman matched her in kills with five and then led the way in aces for MCHS with eight.
Mackendrick Hammond was next in aces with six while Kami Dempsey served four and Paige Cline finished with two. Cline also chipped in four kills while Hammond and junior Cydney Maynard each were credited with two.
Maynard led the way for MCHS in assists with 11 while Dempsey had four.
For Tug Valley, senior Kyleigh Hall led the way with six kills while Kaylea Baisden was next with three. Freshman Kauai Messer led with five aces while Autumn hall was next with three.
The Lady Miners were back in action in a quad-match on Saurday against South Charleston, Wayne, and Chapmanville. They suffered defeats to SC and Wayne but defeated the Tigers 2-0.
Mingo Central now boasts a 6-9 record on the season and will return home to host Belfry on Tuesday before hosting Wayne and Martin County in a tri-match on Saturday.