NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central girls soccer team picked up their first two wins of the 2021 season this past week as they topped Pikeview 3-1 and shutout Sherman by the final count of 6-0.
In the win over the Lady Panthers on Thursday, coach Jeremy Davis’s club played stifling defense throughout the contest but in particular in the second half.
The Lady Miners entered halftime ahead 2-1 and then added another goal in the second half to reach the final tally of 3-1.
Ragan Marcum, Megan Adkins, and Bella Hall each scored a goal for MCHS while sophomore goalie Autumn White contributed seven saves.
In the 6-0 shutout win over Sherman on Saturday, Marcum and Adkins each found the back of the net two times each to lead the way for Mingo Central.
Hall scored the other goal for MCHS while their sixth goal came on an own goal. Hall, Adkins, and Kyra Callaway each were credited with an assist.
White recorded the clean-sheet for MCHS and had three saves on the stat sheet.
With the wins the Lady Miners improve to 2-1 on the young season as they will be back in action on Wednesday at Logan. They return home on Thursday to play Cross Lanes Christian and Midland Trail on Saturday.
The Mingo Central boys soccer squad did not play any matches last week as they sit with a 1-0 record.
They were scheduled to play at Chapmanville on Tuesday night but scores and stats were not available by press time. They will also play Midland Trail at home on Saturday immediately following the girls contest.