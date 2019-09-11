Williamson Daily News
ASHLAND, Ky. - On Aug. 14, the Tug Valley Bass Anglers held its sixth tournament of the 2019 season on the Ashland pool of the Ohio River and Brandon Maynard claimed the top spot with a total weight just over six pounds.
This tournament having been switched due to weather conditions the previous month, put anglers in the midst of the August shad spawn.
Weather conditions were tolerable, clear with a slight breeze for most of the day, with not unbearable temperatures ranging in the low 90s.
Due to the blast furnace conditions typical for the Ohio River in summer the club decided to test fish a shortened 9-hour tournament vs our normal 10-hour day, this seemed to provide some slight relief for our anglers. However, the fishing was still tough as only 12 of the 25 man field weighed in a legal fish.
The river was approximately 1 foot low and clear at 83 degrees. Successful anglers seemed to have their best results fishing wood in 5 to 6 feet with shad or craw imitating baits.
The TVBA would like to thank their sponsors The Elliott Companies, HUTCH Chevrolet, Kermit Western Auto, VIP Fuels LLC, Tim Short Auto Group Hazard, Muncie's Auto Recycling & Auto Sales, City Insurance, Sudden Link, Howell's Heating and Cooling, Biscuit World, Perry Distributors, Don's Street Machine, Extreme Sounds, and iDesign Graphix.
For more information about the Tug Valley Bass Anglers check out their web site at www.tugvalleybassanglers.com and also join their page on Facebook. The top finishers were as follows:
First place: Brandon Maynard - 6.06 pounds
Second place: Keith Pacific - 4.21 pounds
Third place: Lace Edmiston - 3.83 pounds
Fourth place: Mike Patrick - 2.65 pounds
Fifth place: Steve Cullop - 1.79 pounds
Sixth place: Lynn Fields - 1.53 pounds
Seventh place: Tommy Hopkins 1.23 pounds
Eighth place: Greg Maynard - 1.20 pounds
Ninth place: Kevin Marcum - 1.00 pounds
10th place: James Little - .96 pounds