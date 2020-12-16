Five total Mingo County athletes were named to the All-State football team in their respective classification by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, including Tug Valley senior Caleb May who was named to the First Team in Class A for the second straight season.
May’s senior season was limited to only three games in 2020 due to having multiple games cancelled and being eliminated from the postseason due to COVID-19 guidelines set forth by Gov. Jim Justice and the WV Dept. of Education.
The Panthers went 3-0 in those three contests and garnered the No. 1 seed in the Class A postseason and were set to play No. 16 seed Tygarts Valley before being eliminated by the weekly COVID-19 color coded metric map.
May finished the shortened 2020 with 15 catches 283 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He had nine catches for 205 yards and four scores in his final game alone.
Defensively, May had intercepted five passes in only three games and also led the team on total tackles with 36 and scored a TD on a fumble return in the season opening win.
Playing a full schedule during his All-State junior season, May caught 76 passes for 1,230 yards and 17 receiving scores.
He was also named First-Team All-State in basketball by the Sportswriters Association during his junior season and hopes to get a chance to lead the Panthers back to the state tournament in Charleston in 2021.
Also garnering a nomination on the Class A All-State team for coach Hady Ford’s Panthers were senior offensive and defensive lineman Shane Russell and defensive end/tight end Ethan Colegrove were each named Honorable Mention.
For head coach Josh Sammons’ Mingo Central Miners, who went 1-2 in their shortened 2020 season, two seniors and multi-year starters for the program received a nomination on the Class AA All-State list.
Three-year starting QB Daylin “Day Day” Goad and wide-receiver/defensive back Isa Scales were each named Honorable Mention.
Goad, who was named Second Team All-State in 2018 and First Team All-State in 2019, could never get going in 2020 as the Miners battled COVID-19 issues within the team and from the outside.
Scales was also a multi-year starter for the Miners and was also named Honorable Mention All-State in 2019.