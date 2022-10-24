The Matewan PK-8 volleyball squad claimed the 2022 Mingo County Championship this past week when they defeated Lenore in the title match played on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Williamson. The Lady Tigers were coached this season by Nicole Jude.
Matewan wins Mingo County volleyball title
