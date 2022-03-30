Devin Collins and Jeremy Dillon haven’t had much of a chance to play in their college basketball careers at Marshall University.
They both hope to get some playing time elsewhere.
Both Collins and Dillon have entered the transfer portal.
Dillon, a 6-5 redshirt sophomore from Mingo Central, has averaged 1.8 points a game for the Herd, also in limited minutes.
He’s been at Marshall for three years, being redshirted during the 2018-19 season.
At Mingo Central, he scored more than 1,300 points and led the 2016-17 Miners to the state semifinals as he averaged 20 points a game.
Also a football player, Dillon was the former Kennedy Award winner as he led Mingo Central to the 2016 state championship and a perfect 14-0 record.
“With a lot of thought put in, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal,” Dillon said in a statement on Twitter. “I am entering this with an open mind to anything. Thank you Herd Nation.”
Collins, a 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman guard from Chapmanville, has averaged 2.7 points per game in limited action with the Thundering Herd.
He helped Chapmanville Regional win back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019. He averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in his senior year with the Tigers and was a First-Team All-State pick.
Collins played some last season with the Herd after being redshirted for the 2019-20 season.
“After three great years I have decided to transfer from Marshall University,” Collins said on his Facebook page. “I want to thank all my coaches and teammates for everything they have done.”
